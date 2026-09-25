Egypt, Somalia Foreign Ministers Discuss Strategic Partnership, Release of Detained Egyptian Sailors

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Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty pressed for the swift release of Egyptian sailors detained off Somalia’s coast during talks Wednesday with Somali Foreign Minister Abdulsalam Abdi Ali in…

Photo courtesy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty pressed for the swift release of Egyptian sailors detained off Somalia’s coast during talks Wednesday with…

Photo courtesy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty pressed for the swift release of Egyptian sailors detained off Somalia’s coast during talks Wednesday with Somali Foreign Minister Abdulsalam Abdi Ali in New York.

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The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, where the ministers reviewed ways to deepen the two countries’ strategic partnership, developments in Somalia, and efforts to resolve the sailors’ detention.

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, FM Abdelatty stressed Egypt’s commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation with Somalia in the economic, development, investment, and health sectors.

Abdelatty also outlined preparations for Egypt to host the Alamein Africa Business Forum from 2 to 4 October alongside the African Union mid-year coordination summit. He said the gathering would help broaden economic and investment partnerships across Africa and build stronger ties between the continent’s business communities and private sectors.

The Egyptian minister reiterated Cairo’s full support for Somalia’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, along with the protection of its national institutions. He firmly rejected unilateral measures that could threaten Somalia’s territorial unity or sovereignty.

He further reaffirmed Egypt’s backing for efforts to develop Somali state institutions and enhance their capabilities through programmes run by the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development and Egyptian national institutions.

Abdelatty emphasized the need for international partners to work toward securing sustainable funding for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia, noting Egypt’s participation in the mission.

He also called for intensified efforts to ensure the detained Egyptian sailors’ swift release and safety, urging Somali authorities to continue engaging in efforts to resolve the crisis and secure their freedom.

The ministers discussed security and political developments in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, along with measures to advance regional peace, stability, and security.

In separate meetings held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Abdelatty also addressed bilateral and African affairs with Congolese Foreign Minister Thérèse Wagner and Ugandan Foreign Minister Adonia Ayebare.

Their discussions included economic and development cooperation, regional security, and water-related issues, including efforts to restore inclusivity within the Nile Basin Initiative. Preparations for the Alamein Africa Business Forum were also on the agenda.