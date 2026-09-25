Beledweyne Residents Protest Planned Hirshabelle State Elections in Somalia

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The demonstration came after several days of consultations between Hawadle politicians and community elders, who have rejected elections in Hiiraan unless the sides first reach a wider agreement…

Beledweyne (AX) — A large protest in Beledweyne on Thursday brought together residents, politicians and traditional elders opposed to the planned Hirshabelle electoral process, with demonstrators demanding a…

Beledweyne (AX) — A large protest in Beledweyne on Thursday brought together residents, politicians and traditional elders opposed to the planned Hirshabelle electoral process, with demonstrators demanding a…

Beledweyne (AX) — A large protest in Beledweyne on Thursday brought together residents, politicians and traditional elders opposed to the planned Hirshabelle electoral process, with demonstrators demanding a political agreement before voting takes place in Hiiraan.

The demonstration came after several days of consultations between Hawadle politicians and community elders, who have rejected elections in Hiiraan unless the sides first reach a wider agreement on political representation and power-sharing within Hirshabelle.

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Crowds gathered at several locations across Beledweyne, the capital of Hiiraan, carrying messages that rejected an election process they said had not secured local consensus. Federal lawmakers and former regional officials also spoke to the protesters.

Hiirey Ahmed Roble, a former secretary of the Banadir Regional Administration who has participated in the consultations, said politicians and traditional leaders would maintain pressure for what they regard as fair representation for Hiiraan residents.

He said any process that determines the next Hirshabelle administration must give the local community a meaningful role.

The confrontation has sharpened as Hirshabelle prepares for elections. The federal member state comprises the Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle regions.

Earlier this week, Hawadle leaders declared that they would oppose any election held without a prior political agreement. Their position followed meetings in Beledweyne led by traditional elders and politicians. Hiirey said then that no election without consensus should be conducted in the cities, districts or villages of Hiiraan.

Several speakers at Thursday’s rally also questioned whether Hirshabelle should continue in its current form.

Federal lawmaker Raaxeeye told the crowd that politicians involved in the dispute were united in calling for disagreements over the administration to be resolved.

Another federal lawmaker, Gurey, openly addressed President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, saying: “Mr. President, if you have rejected us, we have rejected you too.”

The statements highlight mounting tensions among some Hiiraan political leaders over Hirshabelle’s structure and leadership. Other Hawadle figures, however, have endorsed the current administration and the proposed electoral process.

Earlier this month, a Hawadle political council led by former Hirshabelle President Ali Abdullahi Osoble met incumbent President Ali Abdullahi Hussein Gudlaawe and voiced support for his leadership and participation in the planned election. The move exposed divisions within the community over how the process should proceed.

Hirshabelle Vice President Yusuf Hagar Dabageed has likewise urged a political settlement before elections are held in Hiiraan. Earlier this month, he said consultations should bring together political leaders, traditional elders, civil society representatives and other stakeholders.

At the heart of the dispute are demands from Hawadle politicians and elders for a greater role in shaping the next Hirshabelle administration. Opponents of the current process say Hiiraan’s political grievances must be addressed before voting begins.

Those backing the election plan maintain that Hirshabelle should proceed with the scheduled vote and address unresolved political disputes through existing institutions.

Thursday’s protests followed an appeal by Hawadle leaders for residents throughout Hiiraan to stage a peaceful mobilization against what they called a forced electoral process.

It remains uncertain whether the rival sides will reach an agreement before the elections are scheduled to take place.