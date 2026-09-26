Woman Who Alleged Jay-Z Raped Her as Teen Drops Claim

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The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, had alleged that Jay-Z and disgraced hip-hop producer Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulted her after the MTV Video Music Awards in…

A woman who accused Jay-Z of raping her at age 13 has now said the allegations were false and that she had never met the US rapper, according…

A woman who accused Jay-Z of raping her at age 13 has now said the allegations were false and that she had never met the US rapper, according…

A woman who accused Jay-Z of raping her at age 13 has now said the allegations were false and that she had never met the US rapper, according to a court filing.

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, had alleged that Jay-Z and disgraced hip-hop producer Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulted her after the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2000.

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Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, described the claim as a “fictional tale.” The woman withdrew her civil lawsuit against the two men in 2025.

“I have never met or spoken to Mr Carter. Mr Carter never engaged in any inappropriate conduct towards me,” she said in the latest court document.

“I understand that my false accusations have caused Mr Carter immense pain, suffering and damage that can never be fully undone.”

Jay-Z’s lawyers filed the statement as part of a countersuit against the woman and her attorneys. That case is now also being dismissed.

The woman said she filed her complaint after seeing a Facebook advertisement seeking people with sexual assault claims against Combs, who has faced numerous allegations in recent years and is serving a prison sentence for prostitution charges.

“The ad triggered memories of being raped when I was 13 years old,” she said, explaining that she subsequently contacted a law firm.

She said she could not remember authorising lawyers to submit the complaint in 2024 and later withdrew it after developing “doubts” about her allegations.

The partially redacted document indicates that the woman had experienced mental health problems.

Source: AFP