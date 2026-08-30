North Western State of Somalia President Meets Former Northeastern MPs After Their Defection to Hargeisa

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Irro met the former MPs in Hargeisa on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the Office of the President’s Spokesperson. He welcomed the delegation and praised what…

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro has called on former lawmakers from the Northeastern Administration who recently defected to North Western…

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro has called on former lawmakers from the Northeastern Administration who recently defected to North Western…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro has called on former lawmakers from the Northeastern Administration who recently defected to North Western State of Somalia to help advance peace and development in their home communities.

Irro met the former MPs in Hargeisa on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the Office of the President’s Spokesperson. He welcomed the delegation and praised what he described as their decision to return to North Western State of Somalia.

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He said their return could support peacemaking, strengthen social cohesion and promote development in the areas where they came from.

Community security and stability were also discussed during the meeting. Irro said his administration’s priorities include dialogue, peace and social cohesion.

“President Irro told the politicians that North Western State of Somalia is a country and a society with common interests, noting that every citizen has the right to feel a sense of belonging to the nation,” the statement said.

The former lawmakers expressed appreciation for the reception and for the opportunity to present their views directly to the president.

They also pledged to support peacemaking initiatives, community development and efforts aimed at reinforcing social unity.

Members of the Council of Ministers, the chairman and secretary of the North Western State of Somalia National Peace Commission, and other government officials attended the meeting.

Four former lawmakers from the Northeastern regional state parliament formally announced their allegiance to North Western State of Somalia last month, days after resigning from their seats.

The former MPs — Makhtal Said Mohamud, Ahmed Caabbi Hassan, Sidiiq Jama Muse and Ahmed Ali Mohamed — said their decision followed an assessment of the political situation, the future of the Sool, Sanaag and Cayn regions, and the interests of the people they represented.