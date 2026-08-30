Iran’s Khamenei calls for Muslim unity as Strait of Hormuz tensions rise

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Khamenei issued the appeal in a message posted to his Telegram account on Sunday, during Islamic Unity Week, which commemorates the birth of the Prophet Mohammed. He said…

Iran's Khamenei calls for Muslim unity as Strait of Hormuz tensions persist TEHRAN, Iran — With regional tensions continuing to put the Strait of Hormuz under scrutiny, Iran's…

Iran’s Khamenei calls for Muslim unity as Strait of Hormuz tensions persist TEHRAN, Iran — With regional tensions continuing to put the Strait of Hormuz under scrutiny, Iran’s…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Iran’s Khamenei calls for Muslim unity as Strait of Hormuz tensions persist

TEHRAN, Iran — With regional tensions continuing to put the Strait of Hormuz under scrutiny, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has urged Muslim leaders — especially those in the Gulf — to identify the “real enemy”, assess its objectives and respond together.

- Advertisement -

Khamenei issued the appeal in a message posted to his Telegram account on Sunday, during Islamic Unity Week, which commemorates the birth of the Prophet Mohammed. He said Muslim unity, cooperation and self-defence were essential, warning that divisions within the Muslim world benefit its adversaries.

The message comes as tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel continue to reverberate across the region. The standoff has fueled concern about security and the potential economic consequences for Gulf states and other countries in the Middle East.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, meanwhile, said the Strait of Hormuz remained closed and that Tehran had no intention of rushing to reopen it. The waterway is a crucial passage for global oil shipments and international commercial traffic, making its status a matter of immediate concern for governments and energy markets worldwide.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it continued to exercise firm control over the Strait of Hormuz and called on Washington to end what it described as “misleading” statements about the strategic route.

As the confrontation between Tehran and Washington endures, Iraq has offered to serve as a “bridge” between the two countries. Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji said Baghdad sought to help bring Iran and the United States to the negotiating table as diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions continued.

AXADLETM