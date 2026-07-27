Five Northeastern state MPs resign, renounce administration’s political project

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Sunday July 26, 2026

Las Anod (AX) — Five lawmakers resigned from the Northeastern regional state Parliament on Saturday, delivering a sharp political rebuke by also renouncing the ideology that led to the administration’s creation.

MP Makhtal Said Mahmud, who spoke for the departing legislators, described their decision as irreversible.

He named the five as Makhtal Said Mahmud, Ahmed Ali Mohamed, Saadiq Jama Muse, Ahmed Aabi Hassan and Abdisalan Abdilaahi Amo.

“Speaking on my own behalf and their behalf, I declare that we have fully resigned from the Northeastern Parliament. This decision is final,” Makhtal said.

Makhtal said they stepped down because they believed the administration had strayed from its founding mission.

“The reason we established the administration was to provide services and government processes that benefit the community, but it has become an administration below the level of a government agency,” he said. “The administration has fallen into the hands of Firdhiye and Abwaanka, and the community is treated as they wish.”

He said the former parliamentarians would disclose their next political course and identify the city from which they intend to operate.

The announcement follows the recent resignation of Fahiima Yusuf Quuje, a former Northeastern Parliament member who gave up her seat and returned to Hargeisa.

With Saturday’s departures, six lawmakers have now left the Northeastern Parliament.

The resignations also coincide with a request from the Office of the Attorney General of the Northeastern State of Somalia asking the parliamentary speaker to revoke the immunity and membership of five legislators, allowing legal proceedings against them to move forward.

Attorney General Abdillahi Hirsi Elmi sought the removal of immunity for Said Mohamed, Abdisalan Abdillahi Mohamed, Sidiiq Jama Muse, Ahmed Ali Mohamed and Ahmed Caabi Shire.

His office cited Articles 50 and 51 of the Northeastern State Constitution, together with Articles 184, 218 and 221 of the Somali Penal Code, as the legal basis for the request.

The letter said those provisions authorize judicial bodies to seek the removal of immunity when accusations warrant investigation and prosecution.

The Northeastern administration has yet to release a detailed public statement addressing the resignations.