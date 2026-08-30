Court Convicts Extremist of Preparing Acts of Terrorism

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The 22-year-old was found guilty at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday. Born in Somalia, Mohamoud moved to Bristol in 2020 and previously admitted flying to his home country…

Mohamed Mohamoud has been convicted of preparing acts of terrorism after travelling to Somalia in an attempt to join the so-called Islamic State (IS).

Mohamed Mohamoud has been convicted of preparing acts of terrorism after travelling to Somalia in an attempt to join the so-called Islamic State (IS). The 22-year-old was found…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Mohamed Mohamoud has been convicted of preparing acts of terrorism after travelling to Somalia in an attempt to join the so-called Islamic State (IS).

The 22-year-old was found guilty at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday. Born in Somalia, Mohamoud moved to Bristol in 2020 and previously admitted flying to his home country in January 2025 in the hope of joining the terrorist organisation as a “martyr”. He failed to make contact with the group because of ongoing UK counter-terrorism operations.

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During the trial, the court heard that Mohamoud developed an interest in religion and joining Islamic State in Somalia (Isis) after watching “extreme” videos on YouTube and TikTok.

Naomi Parsons, prosecuting, told Winchester Crown Court: “He aspired not simply to join Isis, but he aspired to martyrdom.”

Mohamoud told the court that he had lived between Somalia and the United Arab Emirates before moving to Francombe Grove in Bristol, where he lived with his mother and brother.

He was arrested following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE).

Parsons said Mohamoud was radicalised while living in the UK.

She said: “He embraced the ideology of Islamic State.

“And with this came a strong desire to return to Somalia and join Isis, to join the ‘Mujahideen’, it literally means one who struggles or a fighter, who operate in the mountainous areas near a city called Bosaso, in the north of the Puntland State region.”

“Indeed not only was it a strong desire, but Mr Mohamoud viewed it as his duty,” she added.

The court heard that Mohamoud booked a return flight to Somalia on 30 January 2025, despite being unable to find a contact who could help him join the terrorist group.

His efforts included communicating with an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot used by Isis recruiters to screen potential recruits, jurors were told.

‘I will return’Parsons said Mohamoud had no intention of returning to the UK, although he had booked a return flight for 3 March 2025.

She said he remained in contact with Isis recruiters after arriving in Somalia and told them: “Any time, you say the word, I will return.”

Mohamoud admitted trying to join Isis but denied preparing acts of terrorism.

The defendant said he attended college, where he studied English, maths and cooking. He told the court he had not been interested in religion until he began watching a YouTube channel called BlackBeardGuy.

Det Ch Supt Oliver Wright, head of CTPSE, said: “Mohamoud had become radicalised to adopt an extremist Islamist ideology and travelled to Somalia with the intention of joining Daesh.

“It is important to note that Mahmoud communicated to others about his intentions to travel to commit jihad and become a ‘martyr’.

“If you become aware of anyone whose behaviour may have changed, who has adopted extreme views and is expressing similar intentions, please ensure you report this to police. Reporting can save lives.”