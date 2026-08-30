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Breaking: Somali Government Reports 187 Violence Cases Against Women and Girls Through Helpline
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Somali Government Reports 187 Violence Cases Against Women and Girls Through Helpline

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 30, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 30 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Somali government records 187 violence cases against women and girls through helpline

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s government support line has received 187 reports of violence against women and girls since its launch in November last year, highlighting the scale of abuse cases being brought to official attention.

MP Ilyas Sheikh Ahmed announced the figure on Saturday during a parliamentary debate on the rape bill, saying the helpline has given women and other victims of abuse a direct channel for reporting incidents.

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Banadir region accounted for the largest share of complaints, while the rest came from Somalia’s federal member states.

“The cases reported demonstrate the urgent need to reinforce protection systems for women and girls and ensure government institutions respond swiftly to complaints submitted by victims,” he added.

Known as Helpline 116, the service was established by the federal government in November 2025 to enable women and children to report abuse and violence. Reported cases are then referred to the relevant agencies.

The Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development said it is working to expand protection and support for victims, including case referrals, healthcare and legal assistance.

The government is also pursuing legislation on rape and sexual assault. The Rape and Sexual Offences Bill is currently under consideration in Parliament.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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