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Puntland State says Somali officials called pirates, facilitated ransom for hijacked MV LUTUF

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 30, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 50 minutes ago 2-minute read
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Puntland State says Somali officials called pirates, facilitated ransom for hijacked MV LUTUF

Somalia: Puntland State alleges federal officials negotiated ransom with pirates holding MV LUTUF

AXADLE, Somalia — Puntland State’s Ministry of Security has accused senior Somali Federal Government officials of communicating directly with the pirates who seized the cargo ship MV LUTUF and helping arrange a ransom for its release.

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The ministry said it monitored telephone conversations between the federal officials and the hijackers. It did not identify the officials allegedly involved, however, and provided neither recordings nor independent evidence to support the claims.

The allegations follow earlier reports that the pirates were seeking approximately $2 million to free the vessel. It was not clear when the demand was made whether official negotiations had started or which party had agreed to meet it.

Puntland State security officials described the reported ransom payment as a “serious mistake,” saying such payouts could encourage future hijackings and weaken international efforts to combat piracy.

Armed pirates seized the MV LUTUF off Puntland State’s coast on August 17. Local security officials told Axadle by phone that the attackers abandoned the vessel after receiving the ransom.

A Somali official said the ship was carrying Turkish military supplies, communications equipment, and satellite systems destined for the TURKSOM military base in Mogadishu.

The vessel had a 10-member crew: six Indian nationals, one Turkish citizen, one Georgian national, and two Serbian security guards.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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