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Breaking: North Western State of Somalia launches recruitment drive to replace retiring public employees
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North Western State of Somalia launches recruitment drive to replace retiring public employees

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 30, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 22 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Somaliland announces recruitment drive to replace retiring public employees

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia is preparing for a major turnover in its public workforce as the government recruits new employees to fill positions expected to open when public servants retire in 2026.

President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro on Sunday presided over a ceremony announcing the recruits who will succeed government workers reaching retirement.

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The available positions were divided among North Western State of Somalia’s six regions. Awdal secured the largest allocation at 25%, followed by Maroodi Jeex and Togdheer, which each received 20%.

Sanaag was assigned 15%, while Sahil and Sool each received 10%.

Irro said government and military personnel are legally entitled to their salaries and pension benefits, noting that North Western State of Somalia’s pension framework operates under the law.

“Retirement is not the end of the value and dignity of a person who has worked, but rather a stage where the government fulfills its responsibility to provide for and care for long-serving employees,” Irro said.

The president praised the Pension and Compensation Authority for laying the groundwork for the system and instructed ministries and government institutions to cooperate fully with the body.

The initiative marks a new chapter for public employment in North Western State of Somalia, bringing a new generation into government agencies as long-serving employees retire this year.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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