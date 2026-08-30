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Abdinasir Yusuf Haji Giriin, Puntland State’s minister for humanitarian affairs and disaster management, said authorities were tracking the earthquake and changing sea conditions for any potential impact on…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off Somalia’s Puntland State coast

AXADLE, Somalia — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit the sea roughly 145 kilometres offshore from Alula, a coastal town in Somalia’s Bari region, but Puntland State officials said residents on land did not feel the tremor.

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Abdinasir Yusuf Haji Giriin, Puntland State’s minister for humanitarian affairs and disaster management, said authorities were tracking the earthquake and changing sea conditions for any potential impact on coastal areas.

“There was an earthquake and its magnitude reached six. We are closely monitoring information about the earthquake,” the minister said.

No major casualties or widespread damage have been reported in coastal communities. However, two boats and fishing equipment were damaged near Alula, Giriin said.

The minister reported rough seas in some locations, while conditions remained calm in others. Authorities have advised fishermen to stay off the water for several days as officials continue assessing the situation.

Giriin said the earthquake was not felt on land because its epicentre lay far offshore. People at sea reported unusual water movements, while a boat travelling from Yemen toward Alula experienced difficulties before reaching the coast safely.

AXADLETM