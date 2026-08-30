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Sunday, August 30, 2026 16 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Maghrib 18:04
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Breaking: Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Somalia’s Puntland State Coast
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Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Somalia’s Puntland State Coast

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 30, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 11 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Somalia’s Puntland State Coast

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off Somalia’s Puntland State coast

AXADLE, Somalia — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit the sea roughly 145 kilometres offshore from Alula, a coastal town in Somalia’s Bari region, but Puntland State officials said residents on land did not feel the tremor.

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Abdinasir Yusuf Haji Giriin, Puntland State’s minister for humanitarian affairs and disaster management, said authorities were tracking the earthquake and changing sea conditions for any potential impact on coastal areas.

“There was an earthquake and its magnitude reached six. We are closely monitoring information about the earthquake,” the minister said.

No major casualties or widespread damage have been reported in coastal communities. However, two boats and fishing equipment were damaged near Alula, Giriin said.

The minister reported rough seas in some locations, while conditions remained calm in others. Authorities have advised fishermen to stay off the water for several days as officials continue assessing the situation.

Giriin said the earthquake was not felt on land because its epicentre lay far offshore. People at sea reported unusual water movements, while a boat travelling from Yemen toward Alula experienced difficulties before reaching the coast safely.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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