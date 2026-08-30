 Skip to content
Sunday, August 30, 2026 16 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Fajr 04:45
Muqdisho 25°C
Breaking: Nepalese Man Describes “Something Unprecedented” After Flash Floods
Breaking News
Nepalese Man Describes “Something Unprecedented” After Flash FloodsKSrelief Repatriates 154 Somalis From Yemen to SomaliaPakistan Says Global Maritime Rules Bar Ransom Payments to Somali PiratesThe Kremlin’s Reasons for Ending Tolerance of a Small Opposition PartyNew tax halts sand transport work for displaced people in BaidoaMagnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Somalia’s Puntland State CoastNepalese Man Describes “Something Unprecedented” After Flash FloodsKSrelief Repatriates 154 Somalis From Yemen to SomaliaPakistan Says Global Maritime Rules Bar Ransom Payments to Somali PiratesThe Kremlin’s Reasons for Ending Tolerance of a Small Opposition PartyNew tax halts sand transport work for displaced people in BaidoaMagnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Somalia’s Puntland State Coast
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

KSrelief Repatriates 154 Somalis From Yemen to Somalia

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk August 30, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 48 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
KSrelief repatriates 154 Somalis from Yemen to Somalia

ADEN: A total of 154 Somali refugees have returned from Yemen to Somalia through Aden International Airport under a repatriation effort led by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in partnership with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

The operation forms part of a protection and humanitarian assistance program designed to help refugees return voluntarily and safely.

- Advertisement -

Armen Yedgaryan, UNHCR representative in Yemen, praised the Saudi relief agency for facilitating the process and supporting the refugees’ voluntary return to Somalia.

The repatriation is one of several humanitarian initiatives currently being carried out in Yemen.

It also underscores the Kingdom’s role, through KSrelief, in providing assistance to vulnerable communities.

In a separate initiative, the Saudi agency distributed 720 food baskets to the most vulnerable families in Yemen’s Al-Mahrah governorate. The aid benefited 5,040 people and was delivered as part of the second phase of the country’s emergency food intervention program.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,435 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.