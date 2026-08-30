KSrelief repatriates 154 Somalis from Yemen to Somalia

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The operation forms part of a protection and humanitarian assistance program designed to help refugees return voluntarily and safely.

ADEN: A total of 154 Somali refugees have returned from Yemen to Somalia through Aden International Airport under a repatriation effort led by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid…

ADEN: A total of 154 Somali refugees have returned from Yemen to Somalia through Aden International Airport under a repatriation effort led by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid…

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ADEN: A total of 154 Somali refugees have returned from Yemen to Somalia through Aden International Airport under a repatriation effort led by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in partnership with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

The operation forms part of a protection and humanitarian assistance program designed to help refugees return voluntarily and safely.

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Armen Yedgaryan, UNHCR representative in Yemen, praised the Saudi relief agency for facilitating the process and supporting the refugees’ voluntary return to Somalia.

The repatriation is one of several humanitarian initiatives currently being carried out in Yemen.

It also underscores the Kingdom’s role, through KSrelief, in providing assistance to vulnerable communities.

In a separate initiative, the Saudi agency distributed 720 food baskets to the most vulnerable families in Yemen’s Al-Mahrah governorate. The aid benefited 5,040 people and was delivered as part of the second phase of the country’s emergency food intervention program.