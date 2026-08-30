Heavy fighting in Basra near Somalia’s capital enters sixth day

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Residents said heavy weapons were used in the clashes, which began Sunday. Persistent gunfire and explosions could be heard in and around the battlefield as the confrontation continued.

Heavy fighting in Basra near Somalia’s capital reaches sixth day MOGADISHU, Somalia — Fighting between Somali government forces and Al-Shabaab militants has continued for a sixth day in…

Heavy fighting in Basra near Somalia’s capital reaches sixth day MOGADISHU, Somalia — Fighting between Somali government forces and Al-Shabaab militants has continued for a sixth day in…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Heavy fighting in Basra near Somalia’s capital reaches sixth day

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Fighting between Somali government forces and Al-Shabaab militants has continued for a sixth day in Basra, an area of Middle Shabelle region located about 30 to 35 kilometres from Mogadishu.

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Residents said heavy weapons were used in the clashes, which began Sunday. Persistent gunfire and explosions could be heard in and around the battlefield as the confrontation continued.

Casualty figures were not immediately available. Access to the area remained limited, while the ongoing fighting raised concerns about the safety of civilians living near the conflict zone.

Somali government and local forces have intensified operations against Al-Shabaab in recent weeks, with a particular focus on Middle and Lower Shabelle. The campaign seeks to remove the militants from areas where they retain a presence and weaken their capacity to carry out attacks.

Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) and Danab special forces have also taken part in the operations, conducting planned, intelligence-led missions in central and southern Somalia. The government has reported militant deaths during recent operations in Lower Shabelle, Hiiraan, Middle Shabelle and Bay regions.

The continuing battle in Basra underscores the security challenges confronting Somali forces as they work to retake territory controlled by Al-Shabaab in parts of the country. The length of the clashes and the eventual casualty toll remained unknown.

AXADLETM