North Western State of Somalia Court Sentences Writer Adan Sahan to Three Years Over Religious Remarks

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The case arose from an appearance on Galaydh TV, where Adan spoke about women’s roles and the social changes driven by technology.

Hargeisa (AX) — Writer Adan Sahan was sentenced to three years in prison by a Hargeisa district court on Tuesday after prosecutors accused him of offending religion in…

Hargeisa (AX) — Writer Adan Sahan was sentenced to three years in prison by a Hargeisa district court on Tuesday after prosecutors accused him of offending religion in…

Hargeisa (AX) — Writer Adan Sahan was sentenced to three years in prison by a Hargeisa district court on Tuesday after prosecutors accused him of offending religion in comments made during a television interview.

The case arose from an appearance on Galaydh TV, where Adan spoke about women’s roles and the social changes driven by technology.

- Advertisement -

During the interview, Adan said women faced greater risks inside the home than in public marketplaces in a technology-shaped era. He said women should be supported in participating more fully in activities beyond the household.

Adan also addressed a Quranic verse concerning women remaining at home, arguing that its interpretation and application should reflect present-day realities and changing social conditions.

He apologized for the comments before authorities arrested him.

The court opened the proceedings on Tuesday and handed down the three-year sentence that same day, according to individuals who attended the hearing.

Adan’s father told the media that the outcome appeared to have been decided in advance, saying his son had not been given a meaningful opportunity to defend himself.

He said Adan had repented and that officials had prepared a document confirming the repentance. However, he said, neither the document nor the findings of the police investigation were presented in court.

The North Western State of Somalia Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments had earlier sent a letter calling for Adan’s release.

Several prominent North Western State of Somalia lawyers, including Guuleed Dafac, also condemned the ruling and said the proceedings had failed to meet standards of fairness.

The court has yet to release detailed public information explaining the legal basis for the conviction or the reasoning behind the three-year prison term.