North Western State of Somalia Adds 12 Dialysis Machines to Hargeisa General Hospital

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Irro toured the dialysis unit, reviewed the expanded services and received an update from hospital officials before meeting patients who depend on regular treatment.

Hargeisa (AX) — A dozen new dialysis machines have been installed at Hargeisa General Hospital as North Western State of Somalia moves to address long-standing concerns over kidney-care…

Hargeisa (AX) — A dozen new dialysis machines have been installed at Hargeisa General Hospital as North Western State of Somalia moves to address long-standing concerns over kidney-care…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Hargeisa (AX) — A dozen new dialysis machines have been installed at Hargeisa General Hospital as North Western State of Somalia moves to address long-standing concerns over kidney-care services, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro said during a visit on Monday.

Irro toured the dialysis unit, reviewed the expanded services and received an update from hospital officials before meeting patients who depend on regular treatment.

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The visit came after kidney patients voiced concerns about the state of dialysis care, including shortages of machines and the unit’s limited capacity.

The North Western State of Somalia presidency also released a video showing Irro speaking privately with dialysis patients at Hargeisa General Hospital. He asked about their health and the quality of the services they were receiving.

The president said his government had taken the patients’ complaints seriously and pledged to make patient care and the expansion of dialysis services central to its health policy.

According to the President, the 12 machines form part of Irro’s commitment to strengthen dialysis services at hospitals across North Western State of Somalia and improve access to equipment, medicines and other supplies required for treatment.

Irro said providing health care was a government responsibility, adding that his administration would work to ensure citizens receive quality medical services.

He also announced that more dialysis machines would be supplied to hospitals in Boorama and Burco. A new dialysis unit is also expected to open at Erigavo Hospital in the near future.