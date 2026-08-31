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Puntland State and AFRICOM Discuss Proposed U.S. Base in Bosaso, Maritime Security

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 31, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 39 minutes ago 2-minute read
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Puntland State and AFRICOM Discuss Proposed U.S. Base in Bosaso, Maritime Security

Puntland State, AFRICOM weigh proposed Bosaso base and expanded maritime security cooperation

BOSASO, Somalia — Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni held talks Sunday with senior United States Africa Command officials in Bosaso as both sides examined ways to broaden security cooperation, including counterterrorism and maritime operations.

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Colonel James Rose, commander of US special operations in East Africa, led the American delegation, the Puntland State presidency said.

The officials discussed speeding up plans for a US military base in Bosaso and enhancing coordinated operations against Islamic State and Al-Shabaab fighters active in the Calmiskaad and Calmadow mountain ranges.

They also addressed counter-piracy efforts, training and support for the Puntland State Defence Forces, and steps to respond to mounting security threats along the region’s coastline.

The meeting took place as Türkiye carries out strikes along Somalia’s coast without coordinating with Federal Member States, including Puntland State, which oversees roughly 1,600 kilometres of coastline.

That development has intensified questions about responsibility for coordinating foreign military activity in Somalia’s coastal zones, safeguards for civilians and whether international partners should work directly with the authorities governing areas where operations are conducted.

Puntland State has repeatedly said that counter-piracy missions, maritime-security operations and airstrikes carried out within its territory or coastal waters require its prior knowledge and cooperation.

Members of Puntland State’s Cabinet, presidential advisers, senior military officials and the director-general of the presidency also attended the meeting.

AXADLETM 

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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