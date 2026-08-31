 Skip to content
Monday, August 31, 2026 17 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Maghrib 18:03
Muqdisho 27°C
Breaking: Somalia, AU Race to Secure AUSSOM Funding Ahead of UN Security Council Summit
Breaking News
Somalia, AU Race to Secure AUSSOM Funding Ahead of UN Security Council SummitNiger Junta Remains in Control Following Attempted CoupChatGPT Becomes First AI Chatbot Subject to Tougher EU RulesPuntland State President Deni Accuses Foreign Powers of Using Piracy to Access Maritime ResourcesPuntland State and AFRICOM Discuss Proposed U.S. Base in Bosaso, Maritime SecurityDeni Accuses Foreign Powers of Using Piracy to Access Puntland State Maritime ResourcesSomalia, AU Race to Secure AUSSOM Funding Ahead of UN Security Council SummitNiger Junta Remains in Control Following Attempted CoupChatGPT Becomes First AI Chatbot Subject to Tougher EU RulesPuntland State President Deni Accuses Foreign Powers of Using Piracy to Access Maritime ResourcesPuntland State and AFRICOM Discuss Proposed U.S. Base in Bosaso, Maritime SecurityDeni Accuses Foreign Powers of Using Piracy to Access Puntland State Maritime Resources
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Somalia, AU Race to Secure AUSSOM Funding Ahead of UN Security Council Summit

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk August 31, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 8 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Somalia, AU Race to Secure AUSSOM Funding Ahead of UN Security Council Summit

Somalia, AU intensify funding push for AUSSOM before UN Security Council talks

MOGADISHU, Somalia — With the future of foreign military deployments in southern Somalia set to come before the UN Security Council in New York, Somalia and the African Union are racing to find the money needed to keep troops on the ground.

- Advertisement -

The mission is increasingly taking shape through separate arrangements. Somalia is negotiating directly with frontline states, including Uganda, over bilateral deals that would allow their forces to stay outside the African Union’s formal framework. Funding remains unresolved for Ugandan troops stationed in the strategically vital Halane area near Mogadishu’s airport.

Mogadishu has also turned to Arab countries for financial backing, but pledges secured so far remain insufficient to ensure the mission’s continued funding. Somali officials have been dispatched to seek support; some returned empty-handed weeks ago, while others are still pursuing talks.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said in October 2022 that Somalia would see its last foreign soldier leave by December 2024. That target expired after Al-Shabaab recaptured several areas previously taken by government forces, leading Mogadishu to concede that international military assistance is still required.

The Somali government now maintains that the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) will be needed until at least 2028. The position marks a shift from the original plan, under which Somali forces were expected to take gradual control of the country’s security.

Mogadishu has told Uganda that funding may be found to keep its troops in Somalia for another year, although neither government has released details of the proposed deal. At the same time, diplomatic efforts to obtain Arab financing continue, as Somalia and the AU work toward a sustainable funding arrangement before the matter reaches the UN Security Council.

AXADLETM

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,445 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.