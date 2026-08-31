 Skip to content
Monday, August 31, 2026 17 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Asr 15:09
Muqdisho 27°C
Breaking: Puntland State President Deni Accuses Foreign Powers of Using Piracy to Access Maritime Resources
Breaking News
Puntland State President Deni Accuses Foreign Powers of Using Piracy to Access Maritime ResourcesPuntland State and AFRICOM Discuss Proposed U.S. Base in Bosaso, Maritime SecurityDeni Accuses Foreign Powers of Using Piracy to Access Puntland State Maritime ResourcesEthiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed could consolidate power as executive presidentZimbabwe Declares State of Disaster After Highway Crash Kills 27 PeopleGuinea-Bissau Votes on Referendum That Would Expand Presidential PowersPuntland State President Deni Accuses Foreign Powers of Using Piracy to Access Maritime ResourcesPuntland State and AFRICOM Discuss Proposed U.S. Base in Bosaso, Maritime SecurityDeni Accuses Foreign Powers of Using Piracy to Access Puntland State Maritime ResourcesEthiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed could consolidate power as executive presidentZimbabwe Declares State of Disaster After Highway Crash Kills 27 PeopleGuinea-Bissau Votes on Referendum That Would Expand Presidential Powers
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Puntland State President Deni Accuses Foreign Powers of Using Piracy to Access Maritime Resources

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk August 31, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 20 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Deni accuses foreign powers of using piracy to access Puntland’s maritime resources
Deni Accuses Foreign Powers of Using Piracy to Access Puntland State Maritime Resources

Garowe (AX) — Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni has warned that foreign governments are exploiting the fight against piracy to justify deploying forces along Puntland State’s coastline and gaining access to its maritime resources.

Speaking on Sunday, Deni said Puntland State would reject any anti-piracy mission that was used to legitimize foreign military operations in Somali waters.

- Advertisement -

“Puntland State is told it has failed to combat piracy, and foreign forces are then brought to our shores to take our resources,” Deni said.

Deni also opposed the killing of civilians during operations conducted under the banner of fighting piracy.

He said Puntland State was capable of addressing piracy without intervention by foreign militaries.

The regional president pointed to earlier international anti-piracy missions off Somalia, arguing that marine resources fell during periods when foreign forces operated in the country’s waters.

He urged Puntland State’s population and the international community to support efforts to contain piracy, while cautioning that the issue must not be used to interfere in Puntland State or extract its natural resources.

Deni spoke days after Somalia’s federal government announced that, in cooperation with Türkiye, the MV LUTUF had been released from pirates off Puntland State’s coast following a military operation.

Puntland State has challenged that version of events, saying a ransom was paid to secure the vessel’s release.

Pirates hijacked the MV LUTUF off Puntland State earlier this month, reviving concerns about maritime security and the return of piracy in the Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,444 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.