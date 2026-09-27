‘No Mercy’: Somalia’s Defence Minister Warns Opposition as Political Crisis Deepens

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Defence Minister Ahmed Moallin Fiqi said the federal government would respond firmly to any attempt to undermine public safety, particularly through the organisation or deployment of armed groups.

‘No Mercy’: Somali Defence Minister Issues Warning to Opposition as Political Crisis Escalates MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s term-ended Federal Government has warned opposition politicians against mobilising militias or…

‘No Mercy’: Somali Defence Minister Issues Warning to Opposition as Political Crisis Escalates MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s term-ended Federal Government has warned opposition politicians against mobilising militias or…

‘No Mercy’: Somali Defence Minister Issues Warning to Opposition as Political Crisis Escalates

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s term-ended Federal Government has warned opposition politicians against mobilising militias or taking any action that could jeopardise security in the capital, Mogadishu.

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Defence Minister Ahmed Moallin Fiqi said the federal government would respond firmly to any attempt to undermine public safety, particularly through the organisation or deployment of armed groups.

Addressing the security situation in Mogadishu, Fiqi directed his warning at opposition figures involved in the country’s deepening political tensions. He said the government would take tough action if they moved to establish militias.

“If the opposition mobilises militias, they should be dealt with firmly,” Fiqi said.

His remarks come as maintaining security in Mogadishu remains a central concern for the federal government. Fiqi said the country had paid a heavy price in lives and financial resources to preserve stability in the capital.

The minister said Somalis had made significant sacrifices to secure the city and argued that no individual or group should be permitted to place that progress at risk.

“We have lost precious brothers for security, and now four million [in money] is being spent so easily. There should be no mercy for anyone who reaches out to harm security,” he said.

Fiqi’s warning reflects the government’s opposition to any armed mobilisation in Mogadishu as Somalia faces a wider political dispute over the electoral process and the future of the country’s political institutions.

AXADLETM