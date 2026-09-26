This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Irro made the remarks during a visit to the United States, where he is pursuing stronger diplomatic and international relationships. He said North Western State of Somalia officials…

Washington (AX) — North Western State of Somalia is seeking closer future security ties with the United States and Israel, including the potential training of its forces, President…

Washington (AX) — North Western State of Somalia is seeking closer future security ties with the United States and Israel, including the potential training of its forces, President…

Washington (AX) — North Western State of Somalia is seeking closer future security ties with the United States and Israel, including the potential training of its forces, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro said Friday.

Irro made the remarks during a visit to the United States, where he is pursuing stronger diplomatic and international relationships. He said North Western State of Somalia officials were in discussions with U.S. counterparts about possible security assistance.

- Advertisement -

“Currently, neither Israel nor the United States has a military presence in North Western State of Somalia, but we want to cooperate on security in the future,” Irro said.

He said North Western State of Somalia and the U.S. Department of Defense were considering a program under which American personnel could train some members of North Western State of Somalia’s security forces. Irro described the proposal as part of a wider effort to build long-term security cooperation.

The appeal is closely tied to North Western State of Somalia’s strategic position on the Gulf of Aden, near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital passage for global maritime trade. North Western State of Somalia has highlighted that location as it seeks wider international recognition.

Irro has previously promoted Berbera as a possible security and logistics center for international partners, pointing to its deep-water port and extended airport runway. In recent interviews, he has also discussed the prospect of expanded U.S. and Israeli access to the facility.

Israel formally recognized North Western State of Somalia in December 2025, becoming the first country to take that step. Irro subsequently visited Israel for talks that North Western State of Somalia officials said covered security cooperation, trade and investment.

Somalia rejects North Western State of Somalia’s independence claim and regards the territory as part of its sovereign land.

Irro also commented on the United Arab Emirates’ role in Berbera, saying Emirati forces did not maintain a “significant presence” in North Western State of Somalia.

His comments came as reports pointed to ongoing military-related construction near Berbera Airport. French newspaper Le Monde reported this year that satellite images showed excavation and building activity in the area, including underground structures that security experts said appeared consistent with ammunition or fuel storage.

The report associated the construction with the UAE and with possible future access for U.S. and Israeli forces.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies has likewise reported signs that the UAE previously used Berbera Airport for military and logistics operations. It said, however, that responsibility for the more recent expansion was not clear.

Irro also floated the idea of renaming Berbera Airport after U.S. President Donald Trump.

“We could name Berbera Airport after President Trump,” he said.

During his Washington trip, Irro has worked to strengthen relations with the Trump administration and members of Congress. He has presented North Western State of Somalia as a potential partner on Red Sea security, trade and access to strategically important infrastructure.

He also said he was one of the first leaders in East Africa to publicly back Trump for an international peace prize, pointing to what he described as the U.S. president’s contribution to advancing peace.

North Western State of Somalia declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has since operated its own government, security institutions and currency.

Its political status remains contested, while Somalia’s federal government continues to reject agreements with North Western State of Somalia that it says circumvent Mogadishu’s authority.