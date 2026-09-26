NISA Kills 12 al-Shabab Members in Somalia’s Middle Shabelle Region

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said Saturday that its forces killed 12 al-Shabab members in a targeted operation in the Buur-Saruur area of Middle Shabelle region.
According to a NISA statement, the operation was conducted in Buur-Saruur, roughly two kilometres southeast of Ali-Gaduud, after intelligence confirmed that al-Shabab fighters were present there.
The agency said the raid also destroyed supplies and facilities belonging to the militant group.
NISA said security forces were continuing efforts to track down al-Shabab members who remained in the area.
The latest operation comes amid an intensified campaign of intelligence-led actions by Somali forces against al-Shabab in Middle Shabelle and Hiiraan regions.
Earlier this month, NISA reported that a senior al-Shabab commander and three other fighters had been killed during an operation in the Guulane and Al-Furqaan areas of Middle Shabelle.
In August, the agency said its forces carried out an operation in Fiidow against a house where members of the group were sheltering.
Officials also reported that a July airstrike in Adan-Yabal killed 11 al-Shabab leaders, among them the group’s commander for Middle Shabelle region.
NISA further said that 11 people suspected of links to al-Shabab were arrested in Mogadishu and nearby areas during September.
Al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaeda, continues to mount attacks across Somalia despite sustained military operations by Somali forces and international partners.