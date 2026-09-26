NISA Kills 12 al-Shabab Members in Somalia’s Middle Shabelle Region

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According to a NISA statement, the operation was conducted in Buur-Saruur, roughly two kilometres southeast of Ali-Gaduud, after intelligence confirmed that al-Shabab fighters were present there.

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said Saturday that its forces killed 12 al-Shabab members in a targeted operation in the Buur-Saruur area of…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said Saturday that its forces killed 12 al-Shabab members in a targeted operation in the Buur-Saruur area of…

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Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said Saturday that its forces killed 12 al-Shabab members in a targeted operation in the Buur-Saruur area of Middle Shabelle region.

According to a NISA statement, the operation was conducted in Buur-Saruur, roughly two kilometres southeast of Ali-Gaduud, after intelligence confirmed that al-Shabab fighters were present there.

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The agency said the raid also destroyed supplies and facilities belonging to the militant group.

NISA said security forces were continuing efforts to track down al-Shabab members who remained in the area.

The latest operation comes amid an intensified campaign of intelligence-led actions by Somali forces against al-Shabab in Middle Shabelle and Hiiraan regions.

Earlier this month, NISA reported that a senior al-Shabab commander and three other fighters had been killed during an operation in the Guulane and Al-Furqaan areas of Middle Shabelle.

In August, the agency said its forces carried out an operation in Fiidow against a house where members of the group were sheltering.

Officials also reported that a July airstrike in Adan-Yabal killed 11 al-Shabab leaders, among them the group’s commander for Middle Shabelle region.

NISA further said that 11 people suspected of links to al-Shabab were arrested in Mogadishu and nearby areas during September.

Al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaeda, continues to mount attacks across Somalia despite sustained military operations by Somali forces and international partners.