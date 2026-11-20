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Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing 1 (CVW-1) conduct sustained flight operations from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), which is deployed in the U.S. Central…

Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing 1 (CVW-1) conduct sustained flight operations from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75), which is deployed in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, as seen in this image released on February 1, 2025. U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) Public Affairs/Handout via REUTERS Purchase Licensing Rights

Mogadishu (AX) — The U.S. military, in coordination with Somalia’s federal government, carried out airstrikes against al-Shabaab members at three locations in southern Somalia between Nov. 13 and 15.

An official statement issued by Somalia’s federal government on Nov. 19 said the targets were al-Shabaab bases near Leego, Yora Lafagari and Jamaame, areas where national and international forces have been conducting an offensive against the al-Qaeda-linked group.

According to the statement, one of the air operations took place near Leego, approximately 114 kilometers northwest of Mogadishu, while another strike targeted Yora Lafagari, about 160 kilometers west of Jilib.

The third strike took place in the town of Jamaame, approximately 47 kilometers northeast of Kismayo in southern Somalia.

“The Federal Government of Somalia and the Somali National Armed Forces continue their cooperation with AFRICOM to eliminate al-Shabaab,” the government said in a statement.

The airstrikes come as Somali government forces are conducting heavy operations against al-Shabaab in several regions across southern and central Somalia.

Leego in Lower Shabelle region has witnessed repeated clashes in recent weeks, particularly along the route linking Leego and Buurhakaba, where Somali government forces have been carrying out operations targeting the armed group’s bases.

Jamaame in Lower Juba region and the areas surrounding Jilib district in Middle Juba remain among the strategic front-line locations being prioritized in the ongoing offensive against al-Shabaab.

The U.S. government regularly conducts air operations inside Somalia to support the fight against militant groups, with the operations closely coordinated with the Somali government.

Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda, has been fighting Somalia’s federal government for nearly two decades and continues to carry out planned attacks against security forces, government facilities and civilians.