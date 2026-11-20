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The United States, Denmark and Greenland signed the accord after Mr Trump repeatedly threatened to take control of the mineral-rich island, a self-governing Danish territory with a population…

Danish lawmakers hope the agreement will ease a dispute over the Arctic island’s future that has strained relations across the Atlantic.

Denmark’s parliament has given final approval to a security agreement with US President Donald Trump over Greenland, clearing the last formal hurdle for a deal signed in September.…

Denmark’s parliament has given final approval to a security agreement with US President Donald Trump over Greenland, clearing the last formal hurdle for a deal signed in September.

Danish lawmakers hope the agreement will ease a dispute over the Arctic island’s future that has strained relations across the Atlantic.

The United States, Denmark and Greenland signed the accord after Mr Trump repeatedly threatened to take control of the mineral-rich island, a self-governing Danish territory with a population of 57,000.

Under the agreement, the US will gain a broader military role in Greenland, including authorisation to establish a “Golden Dome” missile defence system. The deal also reaffirms Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders’ right to determine their own future.

Greenland’s parliament ratified the agreement earlier this month.

“There are many indications that this is not an end, but rather a beginning,” said Mikkel Vedby Rasmussen, a political science professor at the University of Copenhagen.

“With the treaty in hand, the US will be able to demand greater influence on decisions that have security policy implications and on part of the extraction of strategic resources,” he said.

Other experts, however, argue that the agreement does little to expand US military access to Greenland.

Greenland occupies a strategic position along the shortest route between Europe and North America and already hosts the northernmost US military base.

The agreement does not require approval from the US Senate.

It will take effect once Denmark’s Foreign Ministry sends Washington a diplomatic note confirming that all necessary procedures have been completed.