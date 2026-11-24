This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

WASHINGTON – Somalia’s complex issues were at the forefront of the eighth round of strategic talks held in Washington on November 23, 2026, between the governments of the…

WASHINGTON – Somalia’s complex issues were at the forefront of the eighth round of strategic talks held in Washington on November 23, 2026, between the governments of the United States and Qatar.

The high-level meeting, attended by senior diplomats and officials, was jointly led by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

A joint statement issued at the conclusion of the talks confirmed that the situation in Somalia was a key issue on the agenda, amid security and political challenges currently affecting the region and the international arena.

The two sides also held extensive discussions on tensions in Gaza, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, the Sahel region and Rwanda, underscoring the importance of addressing existing political and security challenges through diplomatic cooperation.

Although Somalia’s issues were raised during the meeting, the communiqué did not provide details on the positions Washington and Doha took regarding the situation in Somalia, nor did it announce any specific measures planned in relation to the country.

The talks form part of efforts by the two countries to strengthen their long-term partnership, particularly in the areas of security, national defense, counterterrorism and enhanced regional cooperation.

AXADLETM