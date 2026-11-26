This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the outgoing president of Somalia, is expected to soon issue an official letter to countries supporting the country’s security and economy, informing them that they…

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the outgoing president of Somalia, is expected to soon issue an official letter to countries supporting the country’s security and economy, informing them that they will assume responsibility for providing security to opposition leaders who will take part in the political talks expected to take place.

Information obtained by Axadle indicates that this step will be taken before Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni arrives in Mogadishu. He is leading diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a lasting solution to the country’s ongoing political crisis.

Axadle also understands that an advance delegation for President Museveni will arrive in the city, while delegations from the United States and Turkey are planning to visit the capitals of some federal member states soon.

These growing diplomatic activities come as Somalia’s opposition leaders insist that a neutral party must be present at the negotiating table to guarantee the implementation of any agreement reached on the ongoing political dispute.

Villa Somalia continues with unilateral election plans

As efforts continue to ease the current tensions, Somalia’s outgoing government approved on Tuesday night amendments to 23 articles of the electoral law and eight articles of the law governing political organizations and parties.

The legal changes include selecting members of Parliament through a closed-list system managed by political parties, and allowing government ministers to run for parliamentary seats without resigning from their positions. Hiiraan Online +1

The plan, which requires approval by the federal Parliament, is part of the unilateral steps being pursued by Villa Somalia. The move has been firmly opposed by the Puntland State and Jubaland administrations, as well as the opposition forum.

Opposition members have accused Hassan Sheikh of creating an electoral system that specifically favors his Justice and Reconciliation Party, while the government argues that it is laying the groundwork for a one-person, one-vote electoral system.

The electoral commission has already announced the election timetable, saying that parliamentary elections will be held on April 15, 2027, while the presidential election has been scheduled for May 15, 2027.

However, the scheduled dates are well beyond the deadline set by the Supreme Court for resolving the electoral dispute. The court ruled that the legally mandated terms of the president and the federal institutions had already expired.

The biggest obstacle to the success of the diplomatic efforts is the decision by the outgoing president to continue pursuing unilateral electoral measures, rather than sitting at the negotiating table with the parties opposed to his plan.

Close attention is being paid to the outcome of the efforts led by Uganda, the United States and Turkey, and to whether the international community will succeed in bringing together the stakeholders divided over Somalia’s political future.

AXADLETM