Somalia’s president removes Supreme Court chief justice and reinstates predecessor

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Bashe Yusuf Ahmed (left) and Ibrahim Idle Suleiman in a composite image. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud removed Ahmed from office and reappointed Suleiman as chief justice of Somalia’s…

Bashe Yusuf Ahmed (left) and Ibrahim Idle Suleiman in a composite image. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud removed Ahmed from office and reappointed Suleiman as chief justice of Somalia’s Supreme Court on November 4, 2026.

Mogadishu (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday dismissed the country’s Supreme Court chief justice, Bashe Yusuf Ahmed, and reinstated his predecessor, Ibrahim Idle Suleiman, following complaints from judges and legal practitioners regarding the justice system.

- Advertisement -

A statement issued by the presidency said the decision was based on concerns raised by judges, judicial staff and members of the legal profession, who had called for a transparent, fair and impartial judiciary.

The presidency said Mohamud had ordered sweeping reforms of the judiciary to ensure that the Somali people have “a transparent and reliable justice system.”

However, the presidential statement did not detail any specific allegations against Bashe, nor did it clarify whether he had been subjected to disciplinary measures or whether his dismissal was linked to recent decisions issued by the Supreme Court.

Mohamud wished Suleiman success in the important task entrusted to him, urging him to safeguard judicial independence, strengthen the rule of law and guarantee equal justice for all citizens.

The change in the judiciary’s leadership comes less than three months after the Supreme Court, which was led by Bashe, nullified the results of the Galmudug parliamentary and local council elections held on July 30.

The court ruled that the election had failed to meet constitutional requirements and electoral laws based on transparency, freedom and impartiality, and ordered the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to hold rerun elections.

It also ordered the officials in office to remain in their positions until lawful officials were elected, in order to prevent an administrative vacuum in the state.

The electoral commission accepted the court’s order and held the rerun election on Sept. 30. The Supreme Court later formally approved the results after no complaints were filed within the legally prescribed period.

The change in Supreme Court leadership also comes as the court is handling a politically sensitive constitutional case filed by former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed.

Sharif filed his case on Oct. 11, asking the court to annul the amendments made to Somalia’s Provisional Constitution and the decisions based on them. The Supreme Court accepted the case the following day.

Sharif argued that the constitutional amendments and the 2027 electoral system had been approved through an unlawful process, warning that taking steps without reaching an inclusive political agreement could create parallel elections and further fuel instability in the country.

Although some Somali media outlets linked Bashe’s dismissal to the constitutional case before the judiciary, citing unnamed sources, the presidency did not mention the matter, and there is no independent evidence that the case was the reason for his dismissal.

The new appointment returns Suleiman to the leadership of the Supreme Court eight years after he was removed by then-President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

Farmaajo dismissed Suleiman on May 27, 2018, and appointed Bashe to the position. Suleiman later became Mohamud’s legal affairs adviser when the president returned to office in 2022.