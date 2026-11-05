Two Ryanair flights from Dublin searched after bomb hoax

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At Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, officials searched two Ryanair aircraft after separate warnings: one arriving from Lisbon and another from Dublin.

Bomb alerts triggered searches of four Ryanair flights on Tuesday, including two that had departed from Dublin Airport, in a series of incidents reported across Europe.

Bomb alerts triggered searches of four Ryanair flights on Tuesday, including two that had departed from Dublin Airport, in a series of incidents reported across Europe. At Rome’s…

Bomb alerts triggered searches of four Ryanair flights on Tuesday, including two that had departed from Dublin Airport, in a series of incidents reported across Europe.

At Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, officials searched two Ryanair aircraft after separate warnings: one arriving from Lisbon and another from Dublin.

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The airport said the Dublin flight had been escorted by the Italian Air Force after an anonymous caller reported a possible bomb on Tuesday morning.

Following extensive checks, authorities cleared the aircraft as safe.

Bulgarian transport minister Georgi Peev told reporters that neither the Ryanair service from Dublin nor another aircraft arriving from Bergamo had been diverted, according to the Bulgarian news agency BTA.

Elsewhere, Spanish officials said a Ryanair passenger plane flying from Manchester landed safely at Murcia Airport in south-east Spain after a bomb threat was reported.

Francisco Lucas, the government delegate for the Murcia region, said in a social media post that 114 passengers and seven crew members had left the aircraft while security personnel carried out checks.

He later confirmed that the Guardia Civil had found no explosives on board and that the airport had returned to normal operations.

Ryanair appeared to have been the airline most affected, with at least 10 similar incidents reported across Europe.

UK Counter-Terrorism Policing said it was aware of several incidents involving bomb threats across Europe, but stressed that there was “no active investigation by CTP into any of these matters”.

“We remain in contact with relevant UK police forces as well as our international partners and stand ready to provide any further support and assistance if required,” a spokesperson added.

Additional reporting PA