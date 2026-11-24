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DHUUSAMAREEB – Somalia’s overall political situation, the election process and strengthening security were at the center of a telephone conversation between Galmudug President Liibaan Axmed Xasan and the…

DHUUSAMAREEB – Somalia’s overall political situation, the election process and strengthening security were at the center of a telephone conversation between Galmudug President Liibaan Axmed Xasan and the Acting US Ambassador to Somalia, Ruth Anne Stevens-Klitz.

During the conversation, the two officials held in-depth discussions on the important role that federal member states play in resolving grievances and ongoing political disputes, stressing the need to strengthen consultations and cooperation among all relevant parties.

The officials also discussed ways to reach a national consensus that would provide a solid foundation for political stability and the advancement of the state-building process across the country.

For his part, Galmudug President Liibaan Axmed Xasan thanked the US government for its unwavering support for the administration, particularly its assistance in strengthening security, stabilisation and development projects.

He also underscored the importance of maintaining the productive cooperation between Galmudug and the United States, which is making a significant contribution to achieving lasting security and the development goals of the administration’s areas.

AXADLETM