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Jubaland Takes Control of Beled-Hawo as Janan Hands Over Forces

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By Axadle Editorial Desk October 9, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 days ago 2-minute read
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Jubaland takes control of Beled-Hawo after Janan hands over forces

Beled-Hawo’s long-running standoff ended without a gunfight on Friday, as former Gedo region intelligence chief Abdirashid Hassan Abdinur Janan handed forces under his command to the Jubaland administration following days of negotiations, officials said.

Janan left Mandera on Friday morning on a Kenyan military aircraft bound for Nairobi after the handover agreement was finalized.

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Officials, mainly from Jubaland’s intelligence services, moved into the positions in Beled-Hawo previously occupied by forces loyal to Janan.

The troops had been registered with Somalia’s federal government during Janan’s tenure as the National Intelligence and Security Agency commander in Gedo region.

Videos circulated on social media showed civilians gathering to welcome the forces as they entered the district.

In a statement, the Jubaland administration praised community elders, women, intellectuals, young people and military officers who participated in peace efforts that it said helped avert further bloodshed.

“Peace efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability in the Beled-Hawo district of the Gedo region have borne fruit, following the peaceful resolution of the tension that had recently prevailed there,” the statement said.

Jubaland said earlier clashes in Beled-Hawo had resulted in deaths, destruction of property, displacement and damage to relations within the community.

“We commend the maturity and commitment to peace shown by the residents of Beled-Hawo and the people of Jubaland at large; they have once again demonstrated that differences of opinion can be resolved through dialogue, mutual understanding, and unity,” the statement said.

The administration also thanked all those involved in easing the confrontation, saying the effort was intended to secure lasting peace in Beled-Hawo.

The handover places Beled-Hawo fully under Jubaland’s control after more than a year of tension in the district.

The transfer was completed peacefully, with dialogue bringing the prolonged dispute to an end instead of renewed fighting.

Reports indicate that Janan is expected to meet Jubaland officials in Nairobi to complete the preliminary agreement reached by the two sides.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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