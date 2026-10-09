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Israeli Fire Kills Seven in Gaza City, Rescuers Say

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed October 9, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 days ago 2-minute read
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Israeli fire kills seven in Gaza City, rescuers say

Seven people were killed in separate Israeli strikes across Gaza, according to the Hamas-run civil defence service, while the Israeli military said three of those killed were “military operatives”.

Six of the victims died in different areas of Gaza City.

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Two people were killed when a drone struck a car, while another died in a drone attack on a tent inside a camp for displaced Palestinians, the civil defence service and al-Shifa hospital said.

The Israeli army said the three people targeted were “military operatives in terrorist organizations”.

Health officials said a woman was also killed by artillery fire in Gaza City.

In central Gaza, civil defence workers said “one person was killed by Israeli fire southeast of Deir al-Balah.”

Asked by AFP about the reports concerning the four other victims, the Israeli army said it was investigating.

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The war erupted after Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel on 7 October, 2023.

Hamas has rejected Israeli accusations that it uses Gaza’s hospitals for military purposes. The denial followed an army statement yesterday alleging that militants had “advanced attacks from within (Kamal Adwan) hospital” in northern Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas described the allegations as “criminal incitement”.

Israel’s campaign against the Islamist group has driven nearly Gaza’s entire population from their homes and killed more than 74,200 people, according to the territory’s health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority. The United Nations considers the ministry’s figures reliable, though they do not separate militants from civilians.

Since a ceasefire was declared in October last year, Israeli forces have killed at least 1,450 people in Gaza, the ministry says.

Over the same period, the Israeli military has reported the deaths of five soldiers and one civilian contractor.

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Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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