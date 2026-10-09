 Skip to content
Sunday, October 11, 2026 28 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Fajr 04:33
Muqdisho 24°C
Breaking: Trump Calls for Ukraine to Get a New President
Breaking News
Trump Calls for Ukraine to Get a New PresidentHurricane Isaias Landfall in Florida and Alabama Leaves Four DeadHouthi attacks on Riyadh airport kill three Saudi nationalsAbbas Postpones Palestinian Elections, Citing Concerns Over SecurityTrump Calls for New Ukrainian President as Zelenskyy Criticizes U.S. Decision on Russian OilPuntland State’s Opposition Could Block Somalia’s Constitutional ProcessTrump Calls for Ukraine to Get a New PresidentHurricane Isaias Landfall in Florida and Alabama Leaves Four DeadHouthi attacks on Riyadh airport kill three Saudi nationalsAbbas Postpones Palestinian Elections, Citing Concerns Over SecurityTrump Calls for New Ukrainian President as Zelenskyy Criticizes U.S. Decision on Russian OilPuntland State’s Opposition Could Block Somalia’s Constitutional Process
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Southern-Africa News English

South Africa Withdraws Asylum Directive Following Violent Protests

Follow
By Newsroom October 9, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 2 days ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
South Africa Withdraws Asylum Directive After Violent Protests

South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs has withdrawn its directive governing asylum applications after anti-immigration protests in Soweto and Durban escalated into violence, with at least 24 vehicles burned and foreign-owned businesses looted.

The directive followed a Constitutional Court judgment in July allowing asylum seekers to seek protection regardless of their method of entry into South Africa or whether they had missed immigration deadlines. But mounting pressure on refugee reception offices, fears for staff safety and concerns about public order led the department to reverse the measure.

- Advertisement -

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi welcomed the decision, saying it opens the way for further consultation while preserving the court’s ruling. The judgment remains effective, and officials must continue to consider asylum applications on an individual basis. Police are investigating allegations of vandalism, assault and public violence as authorities monitor the potential for renewed unrest.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 1,172 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Southern-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.