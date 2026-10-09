Guinea-Bissau Elections Face a Delay to the Planned Voting Schedule

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After meeting transitional President and junta leader General Horta N'Tam, Té said political parties were not sufficiently prepared to participate and that several still needed to renew their…

Guinea-Bissau’s presidential and legislative elections, set for December 6, face a possible delay after Prime Minister Ilídio Vieira Té said the country had not yet met the conditions…

Guinea-Bissau’s presidential and legislative elections, set for December 6, face a possible delay after Prime Minister Ilídio Vieira Té said the country had not yet met the conditions…

Guinea-Bissau’s presidential and legislative elections, set for December 6, face a possible delay after Prime Minister Ilídio Vieira Té said the country had not yet met the conditions required to conduct the vote.

After meeting transitional President and junta leader General Horta N’Tam, Té said political parties were not sufficiently prepared to participate and that several still needed to renew their leadership structures. The National Electoral Commission likewise said it would not be technically feasible to organise the elections on the scheduled date. Authorities have not formally announced a postponement.

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The polls are part of a 12-month transition programme launched after the military seized power on November 26, 2025—only days after presidential and legislative elections took place, but before their results were announced.