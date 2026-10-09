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Guinea-Bissau Elections Face a Delay to the Planned Voting Schedule

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By Adam Omar October 9, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 days ago 1-minute read
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Guinea-Bissau Votes on Referendum to Give President More Powers
Guinea-Bissau Votes on Referendum That Would Expand Presidential Powers

Guinea-Bissau’s presidential and legislative elections, set for December 6, face a possible delay after Prime Minister Ilídio Vieira Té said the country had not yet met the conditions required to conduct the vote.

After meeting transitional President and junta leader General Horta N’Tam, Té said political parties were not sufficiently prepared to participate and that several still needed to renew their leadership structures. The National Electoral Commission likewise said it would not be technically feasible to organise the elections on the scheduled date. Authorities have not formally announced a postponement.

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The polls are part of a 12-month transition programme launched after the military seized power on November 26, 2025—only days after presidential and legislative elections took place, but before their results were announced.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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