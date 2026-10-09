Somalia’s Human Rights Crisis Deepens as Government Accountability Mechanisms Face Scrutiny

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

International human rights organisations have recorded violations across the country. Human Rights Watch, in its 2026 World Report, cited limits on independent journalism, ongoing forced evictions in Mogadishu…

Somalia’s worsening human rights record is intensifying scrutiny of the institutions tasked with protecting civilians, as allegations of abuses, restrictions on expression and widespread impunity continue to expose…

Somalia’s worsening human rights record is intensifying scrutiny of the institutions tasked with protecting civilians, as allegations of abuses, restrictions on expression and widespread impunity continue to expose…

Somalia’s worsening human rights record is intensifying scrutiny of the institutions tasked with protecting civilians, as allegations of abuses, restrictions on expression and widespread impunity continue to expose gaps in government accountability.

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Restrictions on freedom of expression, forced evictions, abuses against civilians and a persistent lack of accountability continue to undermine human rights protections in Somalia, raising concerns about the government’s ability to safeguard its citizens and prosecute those responsible.

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International human rights organisations have recorded violations across the country. Human Rights Watch, in its 2026 World Report, cited limits on independent journalism, ongoing forced evictions in Mogadishu and abuses against civilians by Al-Shabaab. Amnesty International has likewise documented serious violations affecting children, women and internally displaced people.

Those findings have renewed attention on the state institutions charged with defending basic rights and ensuring that allegations of misconduct are properly investigated and resolved.

A central question is whether Somalia’s human rights mechanisms are providing effective protection to victims. Critics say authorities need to strengthen accountability, expand access to justice and shield journalists, activists and vulnerable communities from intimidation, displacement and abuse.

Somalia’s human rights record remains among the weakest in the world. Freedom House awarded the country a score of 8 out of 100 in its 2026 Freedom in the World report and classified it as “Not Free.” The assessment points to severe restrictions on political rights and civil liberties, although it does not measure human rights performance alone.

The government has sought to build a national system for protecting human rights, including through the establishment of the National Independent Human Rights Commission. Its impact, however, will depend on whether it can operate independently, obtain adequate resources, investigate complaints effectively and secure remedies for victims.

The United Nations and international rights organisations have repeatedly urged Somalia to strengthen accountability, conduct impartial investigations into alleged abuses and improve protections for civilians. They have also called for greater safeguards for freedom of expression and action against violations committed by state and non-state actors alike.

For Somalia, the task is not limited to creating institutions or passing laws. Rights protections must work on the ground, complaints must be examined transparently, and officials or armed groups responsible for abuses must face appropriate legal consequences.

Human rights defenders warn that, without credible oversight and accountability, public trust in state institutions will remain weak while vulnerable communities continue to face serious danger.

AXADLETM