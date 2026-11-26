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KISMAAYO, Somalia — The leadership of Jubaland has strongly criticized President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s policy toward the United Arab Emirates, insisting that the president is not entitled to…

KISMAAYO, Somalia — The leadership of Jubaland has strongly criticized President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s policy toward the United Arab Emirates, insisting that the president is not entitled to make unilateral decisions about Somalia’s destiny and diplomatic direction.

Mukhtaar Sheekh, Jubaland’s second vice president, was speaking at a forum held in Kismayo in support of Abu Dhabi when he issued a full-throated defense of the UAE’s role. The official praised the country as a genuine partner that stood by the Somali people with support and assistance during difficult times.

He said the Abu Dhabi government had played an unforgettable role in promoting trade, rebuilding critical infrastructure and supporting social services. Elaborating on the issue, he warned that any step aimed at weakening ties between the two countries would undermine Somalia’s economic interests.

Mukhtaar, citing trade data, noted that 12 ships and 10 commercial vessels from the UAE were currently docked at the port of Mogadishu. He questioned what justification there could be for disrupting or severing a vital commercial relationship that supports the country’s livelihoods and overall economy.

Jubaland’s second vice president also highlighted UAE-funded projects in areas administered by the state, particularly the modernization and renovation of Kismayo port, which he described as an economic gateway of great importance to the region and all of Somalia.

He stressed that the port’s renovation had increased production and commercial activity, creating extensive employment opportunities through which nearly 500 citizens had so far gained direct livelihoods.

On the other hand, Mukhtaar said the UAE’s support had extended to social services, education and solar energy generation, an initiative that had made a significant contribution to meeting the electricity needs of public-interest facilities and improving the community’s living conditions.

Mukhtaar Sheekh urged residents of Mogadishu to seriously consider the economic consequences that could result if Somalia severed ties with the UAE, reiterating that such a move could jeopardize overall trade, investment and ongoing development projects in the country.

In his political attack on President Hassan Sheikh, he accused him of steering foreign policy decisions toward personal interests, raising serious questions about the legitimacy and authority that would allow the president to unilaterally decide Somalia’s relations with other countries.

The Jubaland leader added that Hassan Sheikh’s political term had expired, a clear indication of the extent of the dispute between Jubaland and the federal government, which has now expanded into diplomatic and international affairs.

This new confrontation over the position to be taken toward the United Arab Emirates is further intensifying the division and deep-seated disagreement that already existed between Villa Somalia and some of the country’s federal member states.

AXADLETM