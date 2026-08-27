IMO urges action as Somali pirates hold more than 90 seafarers

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His appeal came after the 20 August hijacking of Seamull. Six armed individuals boarded the product tanker, seized control and diverted it to Bosaso, Somalia.

More than 90 seafarers remain captive after a fresh wave of Somali pirate attacks, prompting IMO secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez to demand their immediate and unconditional release.

Image: IMO More than 90 seafarers remain captive after a fresh wave of Somali pirate attacks, prompting IMO secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez to demand their immediate and unconditional release.…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Image: IMO

More than 90 seafarers remain captive after a fresh wave of Somali pirate attacks, prompting IMO secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez to demand their immediate and unconditional release.

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His appeal came after the 20 August hijacking of Seamull. Six armed individuals boarded the product tanker, seized control and diverted it to Bosaso, Somalia.

JMIC’s latest report identifies six vessels currently in the hands of Somali pirates: Honour 25, Sward, Eureka, Asana, Lutuf and Seamull. All six were hijacked between April and August this year. JMIC also confirmed that Sward was used as a mothership during the August boarding of Lutuf.

“More than 90 innocent seafarers are now being held captive, their lives subject to constant uncertainty and threat, often with limited access to adequate food, fresh water, medical support and other essential services. Behind each of them is a family enduring an unimaginable ordeal, with limited reliable information about their loved ones’ well-being,” said Dominguez.

“I demand the immediate and unconditional release of all those being held captive. No seafarer should face violence, intimidation or exploitation simply for doing their jobs and keeping global trade moving.”

Rising pirate activity off Yemen and Somalia is adding to the risks already confronting seafarers operating in the Red Sea, the Bab-el-Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz.

“The deteriorating maritime security situation in the region demands urgent attention. While international focus has been drawn to other areas of heightened tension, we cannot allow the resurgence of piracy in the Gulf of Aden and surrounding waters to go unaddressed. The safety and security of seafarers must remain a global priority,” Dominguez said.

Somali piracy reached its height between 2008 and 2011, when it became a major threat to the shipping industry and triggered coordinated international military and regulatory action. Hundreds of attacks resulted in hundreds of successful hijackings, with crews frequently held for ransom in appalling conditions ashore. Nearly 1,200 seafarers were taken hostage in 2010 alone.

Dominguez urged the industry to draw on security measures and guidance developed during that period of heightened piracy.

“I call on flag and coastal States to ensure ships flying their flag are adequately prepared to manage security risks and that crews are not exposed to avoidable dangers. This includes the implementation of industry best management practices (BMP Maritime Security) and relevant IMO guidance, including MSC.1/Circ.1601/Rev.2.”

JMIC’s threat level for the Somali Coast/Somali Basin remains moderate, meaning an attack is possible but not likely. In the Gulf of Aden, however, the threat level is substantial, indicating that an attack is likely.

“Pirate Action Groups continue to demonstrate the ability to board and divert merchant vessels in both coastal Somali waters and the Gulf of Aden under current monsoon conditions,” said JMIC.