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Guinea President Dismisses 173 Soldiers in Military Restructuring

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By Adam Omar August 27, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 59 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Guinea President Dismisses 173 Soldiers in Military Shake-Up

President Mamadi Doumbouya has removed 173 military personnel from service over alleged desertion, including Colonel Michel Lamah, a member of the elite Special Forces unit that helped Doumbouya seize power in the 2021 coup.

The dismissals come as Doumbouya works to strengthen his control after abandoning his pledge to return Guinea to civilian rule. He secured 87% of the vote in December’s presidential election.

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Since taking power, his government has drawn criticism for curbs on civil liberties, including protest bans, media closures and action against opposition figures. Over the past five years, Doumbouya has also focused on transforming Guinea—rich in mineral resources—from a supplier of raw materials into a hub for industrial processing.

Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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