UK Minister Visits Mogadishu, Reaffirms Long-Term Support for Somalia

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During her visit this week, McNeill met President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to discuss Somalia’s political and security priorities, including the push toward a credible, sustainable transition to Somali-led…

Mogadishu (AX) — The United Kingdom has pledged continued, long-term support for Somalia as Kirsty McNeill, the UK minister for development and Africa, made her first official visit…

Mogadishu (AX) — The United Kingdom has pledged continued, long-term support for Somalia as Kirsty McNeill, the UK minister for development and Africa, made her first official visit…

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Mogadishu (AX) — The United Kingdom has pledged continued, long-term support for Somalia as Kirsty McNeill, the UK minister for development and Africa, made her first official visit to the country.

During her visit this week, McNeill met President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to discuss Somalia’s political and security priorities, including the push toward a credible, sustainable transition to Somali-led security.

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The minister urged leaders from across Somalia to pursue constructive dialogue, strengthen national unity, make political progress and build consensus around the country’s future.

She stressed that sustained momentum on political dialogue and the security transition would be central to preserving international confidence and support.

McNeill reiterated the UK’s commitment to working alongside Somali leaders and communities to help create a more stable, secure and prosperous future for the Somali people.

The talks also addressed Somalia’s humanitarian needs and the importance of improving the country’s ability to withstand future shocks.

Last year, UK-backed humanitarian and climate resilience programmes reached more than 950,000 people.

At a World Food Programme warehouse in Mogadishu, McNeill saw how British assistance is being delivered to communities facing drought and food insecurity.

She was briefed on cooperation between the UK, Somalia’s federal government, the United Nations and civil society organisations to strengthen systems, provide lifesaving assistance and help communities become more resilient, particularly women and girls.

McNeill also held talks with senior officials from the United Nations Support Office in Somalia and the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia.

The Minister also met leaders from the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) and the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), acknowledging the efforts and sacrifices of Somali Security Forces and African Union troops in advancing Somalia’s security objectives.

“The UK stands ready to provide further support for Somali forces through UNSOS, which plays a vital role in sustaining Somalia’s hard-won security gains against al-Shabaab,” the statement said. “Progress on political dialogue between all Somali leaders and on plans for Somalia’s security transition will be important in confirming future support.”

Britain said its current assistance to UNSOS delivers essential non-lethal support, including food rations, tents, medical supplies and casualty evacuation.

The UK said it would continue working with Somalia’s federal government, the African Union, the United Nations, civil society and other partners to advance the country’s stability and development.