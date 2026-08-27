Dolly Parton Dies After Brief Battle With Cancer

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The singer-songwriter died at Nashville’s Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, surrounded by members of her family and other loved ones.

Dolly Parton has died aged 80 after “bravely facing a brief battle with cancer”, prompting US President Donald Trump to order flags across the country lowered in tribute…

Dolly Parton has died aged 80 after “bravely facing a brief battle with cancer”, prompting US President Donald Trump to order flags across the country lowered in tribute…

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Dolly Parton has died aged 80 after “bravely facing a brief battle with cancer”, prompting US President Donald Trump to order flags across the country lowered in tribute to the country music icon.

The singer-songwriter died at Nashville’s Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, surrounded by members of her family and other loved ones.

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“After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones,” her publicist Marcel Pariseau said in a statement.

The family has not disclosed the type of cancer.

The bronze statue of late US singer-songwriter Dolly Parton surrounded by flowers and balloons

Mr Pariseau described sharing the news as “an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness”, while adding: “But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly.

“Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens.”

Parton’s husband, Carl Dean, died last year aged 82.

Mr Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff throughout the United States in Parton’s memory until 1 September.

Writing on Truth Social, the president called her death “a true loss for millions of people”, adding: “There has never been anyone like her, and never will.”

Flowers and notes are placed near Dolly Parton’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Parton ranked among country music’s most successful and influential artists, with a catalogue that included 9 To 5, I Will Always Love You, Jolene and Coat Of Many Colors.

In May, she withdrew from a highly anticipated Las Vegas residency scheduled to open in September.

Read more:’Queen of country music’ Dolly Parton dies aged 80How Dolly Parton changed young lives in IrelandIn pictures: The life of music legend Dolly Parton

She had earlier postponed the six-date engagement at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from December 2025 while facing health problems.

Her family said, at Parton’s request, that a small private funeral would take place for immediate relatives.

Rather than sending flowers, the family has asked supporters to donate to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Dolly Parton was prolific in a career spanning six decades

Parton was born in 1946 in a one-room cabin in Locust Ridge, Tennessee, and was the fourth of 12 children.

She sang in her local church from the age of six, with her grandfather serving as pastor, and made her debut at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry when she was 13.

Her collaboration with country performer Porter Wagoner provided a major early lift to her career. Later, when she left to establish herself as a solo artist, she wrote I Will Always Love You as a farewell to her former creative partner.

The Empire State Building lights up to honour Dolly Parton

Whitney Houston’s recording of the song for the 1992 film The Bodyguard later turned it into a worldwide hit once again.

Across a career lasting more than six decades, Parton sold over 100 million records globally and wrote thousands of songs.

Flowers are laid beside a Dolly Parton statue

She extended her influence beyond music through a wide-ranging business empire, including Dollywood in her home state of Tennessee, and became equally celebrated for her charitable work.

Her Imagination Library, created to foster a love of reading among children, has given away hundreds of millions of books worldwide, including across Ireland.

In 2020, Parton gave $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University. The funding helped support work that contributed to the development of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Source: PA, Reuters