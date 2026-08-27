 Skip to content
Thursday, August 27, 2026 13 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Fajr 04:45
Muqdisho 24°C
Breaking: Gode Must Prepare Today to Support Tomorrow’s Growth
Breaking News
Gode Must Prepare Today to Support Tomorrow’s GrowthUK backs Somalia’s path toward greater security and political progressUN’s Precipitous Drawdown in Somalia Raises Concerns Over Looming Security VacuumFour-City Survey Raises Questions After Being Presented as Somali Opinion on Foreign PowersCivil Society Calls on UN to Address Tunisia’s Human Rights CrisisCanada Unveils Retaliatory Tariffs on $20 Billion Worth of U.S. GoodsGode Must Prepare Today to Support Tomorrow’s GrowthUK backs Somalia’s path toward greater security and political progressUN’s Precipitous Drawdown in Somalia Raises Concerns Over Looming Security VacuumFour-City Survey Raises Questions After Being Presented as Somali Opinion on Foreign PowersCivil Society Calls on UN to Address Tunisia’s Human Rights CrisisCanada Unveils Retaliatory Tariffs on $20 Billion Worth of U.S. Goods
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

UK backs Somalia’s path toward greater security and political progress

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk August 27, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 32 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
UK backs Somalia’s path toward greater security and political progress

UK renews support for Somalia’s security and political future

MOGADISHU, Somalia – During her first visit to Somalia, Minister for Development and Africa Kirsty McNeill MP met senior leaders to discuss the country’s political and security priorities while seeing how UK assistance is supporting communities facing drought and food insecurity.

- Advertisement -

The visit underscored the UK’s long-term commitment to Somalia and its efforts to help the country move towards a more stable, secure and prosperous future.

McNeill met President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for talks on Somalia’s political and security priorities, including the importance of achieving a credible and sustainable transition to Somali-led security.

The minister urged leaders from across Somalia to pursue constructive dialogue, strengthen national unity and build consensus around the country’s future. She stressed that continued progress on political discussions and the security transition would be crucial to sustaining international confidence and support.

McNeill also highlighted the UK’s continuing partnership with Somali leaders and communities. Discussions addressed Somalia’s humanitarian pressures and the need to improve resilience against future shocks. Last year, UK assistance reached more than 950,000 people through humanitarian aid and climate resilience programmes.

At a World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse in Mogadishu, the minister saw how UK-backed assistance is reaching people affected by drought and food insecurity. She heard how the UK is working with the Federal Government of Somalia, the UN and civil society organisations to strengthen systems, provide lifesaving aid and help communities become more resilient, with a particular focus on women and girls.

The minister also held meetings with leaders from the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) and the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM). She recognised the efforts and sacrifices of Somali Security Forces and African Union troops working to advance Somalia’s security objectives.

The UK remains prepared to provide additional support to Somali forces through UNSOS, which plays a vital role in maintaining Somalia’s hard-won security gains against al-Shabaab. Further international support will depend in part on progress in political dialogue among Somali leaders and agreement on plans for the country’s security transition.

Through its existing assistance to UNSOS, the UK provides essential non-lethal supplies, including food rations, tents, medical equipment and casualty evacuation.

The UK continues to work alongside the Federal Government of Somalia, the African Union, the United Nations, civil society and other partners as a committed supporter of Somalia.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,426 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.