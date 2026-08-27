UK backs Somalia’s path toward greater security and political progress

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The visit underscored the UK’s long-term commitment to Somalia and its efforts to help the country move towards a more stable, secure and prosperous future.

UK renews support for Somalia’s security and political future MOGADISHU, Somalia - During her first visit to Somalia, Minister for Development and Africa Kirsty McNeill MP met senior…

UK renews support for Somalia’s security and political future MOGADISHU, Somalia – During her first visit to Somalia, Minister for Development and Africa Kirsty McNeill MP met senior…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

UK renews support for Somalia’s security and political future

MOGADISHU, Somalia – During her first visit to Somalia, Minister for Development and Africa Kirsty McNeill MP met senior leaders to discuss the country’s political and security priorities while seeing how UK assistance is supporting communities facing drought and food insecurity.

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The visit underscored the UK’s long-term commitment to Somalia and its efforts to help the country move towards a more stable, secure and prosperous future.

McNeill met President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for talks on Somalia’s political and security priorities, including the importance of achieving a credible and sustainable transition to Somali-led security.

The minister urged leaders from across Somalia to pursue constructive dialogue, strengthen national unity and build consensus around the country’s future. She stressed that continued progress on political discussions and the security transition would be crucial to sustaining international confidence and support.

McNeill also highlighted the UK’s continuing partnership with Somali leaders and communities. Discussions addressed Somalia’s humanitarian pressures and the need to improve resilience against future shocks. Last year, UK assistance reached more than 950,000 people through humanitarian aid and climate resilience programmes.

At a World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse in Mogadishu, the minister saw how UK-backed assistance is reaching people affected by drought and food insecurity. She heard how the UK is working with the Federal Government of Somalia, the UN and civil society organisations to strengthen systems, provide lifesaving aid and help communities become more resilient, with a particular focus on women and girls.

The minister also held meetings with leaders from the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) and the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM). She recognised the efforts and sacrifices of Somali Security Forces and African Union troops working to advance Somalia’s security objectives.

The UK remains prepared to provide additional support to Somali forces through UNSOS, which plays a vital role in maintaining Somalia’s hard-won security gains against al-Shabaab. Further international support will depend in part on progress in political dialogue among Somali leaders and agreement on plans for the country’s security transition.

Through its existing assistance to UNSOS, the UK provides essential non-lethal supplies, including food rations, tents, medical equipment and casualty evacuation.

The UK continues to work alongside the Federal Government of Somalia, the African Union, the United Nations, civil society and other partners as a committed supporter of Somalia.