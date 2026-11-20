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BELEDWEYNE — The Hirshabelle administration has completely banned the carrying of weapons into Ugaas Khaliif Airport in the city of Beledweyne following a deadly clash on Thursday between…

BELEDWEYNE — The Hirshabelle administration has completely banned the carrying of weapons into Ugaas Khaliif Airport in the city of Beledweyne following a deadly clash on Thursday between local militia members and Djiboutian peacekeepers that disrupted the airport’s operations.

A statement issued by the Hirshabelle presidency instructed Djiboutian forces serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), along with Somalia’s armed forces, to strictly prevent anyone carrying weapons from entering the airport.

“Hirshabelle directs AUSSOM forces and all branches of the armed forces to ensure that armed individuals are not allowed to enter Ugaas Khaliif Airport in Beledweyne,” the statement said.

The decision followed an armed confrontation between Djiboutian peacekeepers and fighters from the local Dulmi Diid militia, who attempted to enter the airport on Thursday as political tensions escalated in the Hiiraan region.

At least one fighter was killed and six others were wounded when Djiboutian forces opened fire as the militia attempted to enter the airport, according to local sources. The official circumstances that led to the shooting could not yet be independently verified.

Militia fighters were reportedly heading to the airport to prevent the landing of a military aircraft carrying additional troops that the federal government had sent from Mogadishu.

The aircraft later returned to Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport without landing in Beledweyne, according to local reports.

The Hirshabelle presidency also condemned a reported attack targeting the residence of Vice President Abdifatah Hassan Afrah in Beledweyne, expressing deep concern over the security incidents at the airport.

The administration sent condolences to the families of those affected by the violence and wished a full recovery to those injured.

It also reiterated its support for efforts to restore stability in Beledweyne, where disputes stemming from the recent election of Hirshabelle’s leadership have heightened tensions between armed groups and forces loyal to the regional administration.

According to the statement, security at Ugaas Khaliif Airport has been restored, with AUSSOM and government forces jointly responsible for protecting the facility.

Dulmi Diid forces, which briefly took control of the airport last Thursday, withdrew in the evening following talks between militia officials, the airport administration and African Union peacekeepers.

The militia’s withdrawal followed hours of tension at the airport, which is a key hub for air transport in Beledweyne and the wider region.

The latest clash comes amid strong opposition to the October 24 re-election of Hirshabelle President Ali Abdullahi Hussein Gudlawe and Afrah’s election as vice president.

Traditional elders and political leaders in Hiiraan rejected the election process, accusing the Hirshabelle administration of failing to address longstanding grievances over political representation and power-sharing.

Ugaas Yusuf Ugaas Hassan, the traditional leader of the Hawadle clan, has called for inclusive consultations on Hiiraan’s political future, while armed clan militias have organized in support of his position.

The accumulation of weapons and the growing presence of armed groups and government forces in Beledweyne have fueled fears of further clashes as efforts to resolve the political dispute continue.

Hirshabelle leaders have urged all parties involved to preserve peace and avoid any action that could undermine the city’s stability.