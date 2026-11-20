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Health has been earmarked ZWG33.7 billion, while Primary and Secondary Education will receive ZWG46.8 billion. However, concerns persist over whether the allocations will translate into better public services,…

The allocations have sharpened questions over the government's spending priorities at a time when agriculture, food security and climate resilience are under strain. Youth empowerment was allocated ZWG1.6…

Zimbabwe has set aside a combined ZWG59.5 billion for security-related ministries in the 2027 Budget, a spending plan presented by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube as the country faces…

Zimbabwe has set aside a combined ZWG59.5 billion for security-related ministries in the 2027 Budget, a spending plan presented by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube as the country faces mounting pressure from a looming El Niño-induced drought. Defence will receive ZWG23.4 billion, while Home Affairs has been allocated ZWG20.5 billion and the Office of the President and Cabinet ZWG15.6 billion.

The allocations have sharpened questions over the government’s spending priorities at a time when agriculture, food security and climate resilience are under strain. Youth empowerment was allocated ZWG1.6 billion, and the budget forecasts a deficit of ZWG3.2 billion.

Health has been earmarked ZWG33.7 billion, while Primary and Secondary Education will receive ZWG46.8 billion. However, concerns persist over whether the allocations will translate into better public services, given the frequent gap between the amounts approved in the Budget and the funds ultimately disbursed to government ministries.