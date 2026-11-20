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Ahmed Moalim Fiqi said Abu Dhabi’s “malicious and destructive ideas have inspired your state's policies of fueling wars.”

Somalia, UAE clash over accusations of interference and ‘profiting from tragedies’ MOGADISHU, Somalia - Somalia’s defense minister on Wednesday accused the United Arab Emirates of stoking conflicts, purchasing…

Somalia, UAE clash over accusations of interference and ‘profiting from tragedies’ MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s defense minister on Wednesday accused the United Arab Emirates of stoking conflicts, purchasing…

Somalia, UAE clash over accusations of interference and ‘profiting from tragedies’

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s defense minister on Wednesday accused the United Arab Emirates of stoking conflicts, purchasing political loyalty and eroding the sovereignty of other countries.

Ahmed Moalim Fiqi said Abu Dhabi’s “malicious and destructive ideas have inspired your state’s policies of fueling wars.”

“Your money will not buy our will, nor will it break our unity. Stop profiting from the tragedies of peoples, and do not build your prosperity on the ruins of their homelands. The blood of innocents is not a commodity to be traded,” Fiqi said in a response to Anwar Gargash, the UAE president’s senior diplomatic adviser.

Gargash had criticized an address by President Hassan Sheik Mohamud earlier this week in which the Somali leader accused the UAE of meddling in Somalia’s internal affairs. Gargash said Mohamud’s remarks were “reflecting shifting positions and personal calculations over national interest”.

He said Abu Dhabi had supported Somalia and its people during the country’s “darkest hours,” but argued that an internal “power struggle” was pulling Somalia into regional conflicts unrelated to the interests or security aspirations of its people.

“Our relationship with the Somali people will remain deeper and more enduring than fleeting political differences, personal calculations, and political ambitions,” Gargash wrote on US social media company X.

Mohamud said the UAE had established military bases in parts of Somalia and deployed forces outside the country’s national security framework without approval from the federal government.

Mogadishu annulled all agreements with the UAE earlier this year and closed its airspace to Emirati military and cargo aircraft.

Mohamud nevertheless reiterated that his government was prepared to pursue relations founded on equality and mutual respect.

Relations between Somalia and the UAE have shifted repeatedly between confrontation and reconciliation.

The latest strain began in January, amid allegations that Abu Dhabi was interfering in Somalia’s domestic politics.

In 2018, the UAE condemned Somalia’s seizure of $9.6 million from an Emirati aircraft at Mogadishu airport, calling the action illegal. Abu Dhabi said the money was meant to support the Somali army and trainees.

The UAE later ended its military training mission in Somalia and rejected Somalia’s accusation that it had interfered in the country’s affairs.