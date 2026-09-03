Green Party Members Back Zack Polanski for London By-Election

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Zack Polanski has moved closer to a first bid for parliament after Green party members in Holborn and St Pancras backed his potential candidacy in the byelection triggered…

The Green party’s Zack Polanski is not a member of parliament at present. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Zack Polanski has moved closer to a first bid for parliament after…

The Green party’s Zack Polanski is not a member of parliament at present. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA

Zack Polanski has moved closer to a first bid for parliament after Green party members in Holborn and St Pancras backed his potential candidacy in the byelection triggered by Keir Starmer’s departure from the seat.

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The party leader in England and Wales began campaigning in the Holborn area on Tuesday alongside fellow Green Hannah Spencer, the MP for Gorton and Denton. Polanski is now seriously considering standing for the Greens in the constituency, which was vacated by Starmer on Monday.

Green party sources said local members would make the final decision, but the Guardian understands there is support for Polanski to run and no obvious local activist with sufficient backing is expected to mount a serious challenge. Nominations are expected to open shortly, with the candidate due to be chosen by the end of next week.

Lorna Jane Russell, the Green leader on Camden council, will not seek the nomination. She has previously said she wants to concentrate on leading the opposition at Camden Town Hall and on her pregnancy.

Speaking on 2 September 2025, the anniversary of his election as leader, Polanski described the byelection as a “referendum on ending rip-off Britain”. He added: “I am very excited for the next chapter for myself, for the Greens and for people across the country.”

London-based party sources said a surge in membership since Polanski became leader had made him the leading contender for the nomination.

“There would be a lot of excitement about him standing,” said one Green party source. “This is the kind of seat that has always had high-profile figures and I think having someone with Zack’s profile would play very well with local party members.”

Yet the contest would carry significant risk for Polanski. The former prime minister’s constituency has traditionally been regarded as a safe Labour seat. The Green leader could instead choose to contest a seat in Hackney, where the party recently won the mayoralty, if a sitting MP such as Diane Abbott were to stand down. Labour lost seats in the May local elections but retained control of Camden council. “This is not Gorton and Denton,” said one Labour source. “The Burnham bounce will help.”

Tulip Siddiq, the Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate, said party members had already begun campaigning and were confident of holding the constituency. “I know Camden through and through and I do believe that we can win this,” she said.

Siddiq added: “I think the Labour vote is resilient and I think Andy Burnham’s pledges on the doorstep are being gratefully received by people in Camden. Certainly I’ll be out campaigning every day and giving it my best shot.”

Labour will not use an all-women shortlist and plans to announce its candidate by next Wednesday. Applications will close on Friday, with shortlisting expected at the beginning of next week.

Sagal Abdi-Wali is believed to be the frontrunner. She arrived in the UK as a child refugee from Somalia and has led Camden council since May. “She’s got a compelling personal story and can reach people from all faiths and backgrounds in Camden,” said one Labour source. “She’s also been really active in the local party for a long time. Lots of people know her and like her.”

Adam Hug, the former leader of Westminster council who lost the position after the Conservatives took control at May’s local election, is also being discussed as a possible candidate. Nash Ali, Camden’s former mayor, and Rishi Madlani, a former Camden councillor, are among the other names being considered.

Abdi-Wali is close to Starmer, while local Labour sources have warned that any attempt to impose a candidate from outside the area would provoke fierce criticism. “It will be interesting to see if Burnham has the same appeal in north London as Makerfield,” said one. “A lot of the policies he’s been talking about feel more geared towards the rest of the country, not really London.”