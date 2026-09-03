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North Western State of Somalia President Travels to United States for First Official Visit

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 3, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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Somaliland president travels to United States on first official visit

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro has left for the United States on an official working visit, traveling through the United Arab Emirates, the presidency said Thursday.

The trip marks Irro’s first visit to the United States since he assumed the presidency.

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The presidency said the visit will focus on deepening diplomatic ties, expanding security and economic cooperation, promoting investment and advancing North Western State of Somalia’s international standing.

“During his trip, the president will hold meetings with key officials and parties, conveying the voice, interests and aspirations of the people of North Western State of Somalia,” the presidency said in a statement posted on Facebook.

According to the statement, the visit reflects North Western State of Somalia’s efforts to engage internationally with confidence, responsibility and a clear national vision.

“This trip demonstrates that North Western State of Somalia is engaging with the world with trust, responsibility and a national vision, and is ready for strategic cooperation based on mutual interests,” the statement said.

Irro’s visit comes as North Western State of Somalia steps up diplomatic efforts to secure international recognition and build stronger ties with governments and international organizations.

North Western State of Somalia declared independence from Somalia in 1991, but it has yet to win broad international recognition.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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