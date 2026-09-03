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Breaking: Uber Ceases Ride-Hailing Operations in Nigeria and Uganda
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Uber Ceases Ride-Hailing Operations in Nigeria and Uganda

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By Adam Omar September 3, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Uber Ceases Operations in Nigeria and Uganda

Uber is immediately shutting down its ride-hailing operations in Nigeria and Uganda, ending a presence that began in Nigeria in 2014 and expanded to Uganda two years later. The company’s decision follows mounting pressures in both markets, including higher fuel costs, intensifying competition and driver complaints about low fares and steep commission charges.

The withdrawals come after Uber recently left Ivory Coast and Tanzania, marking a further contraction of its African footprint. Uber said the latest decision applies only to Nigeria and Uganda and will not affect its other sub-Saharan African businesses, where it maintains that opportunities for growth remain.

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Uber said it would provide support to affected employees and drivers, while its help centres in Nigeria and Uganda will stay open until later this month to resolve outstanding matters. Competitors such as Bolt, inDrive and local ride-hailing companies are expected to vie for Uber’s customers and seek to replace the service it is leaving behind.

Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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