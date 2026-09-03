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Renewed Fighting in Baidoa Threatens South West State Stability

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 3, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 57 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Renewed Fighting in Baidoa Threatens South West State Stability

Renewed Baidoa clashes raise fresh concerns over South West State stability

BAIDOA, Somalia — Baidoa was rocked by heavy fighting after forces loyal to former South West State President Abdiaziz Laftagareen launched an attack on federal troops and forces backing the administration of Sheikh Aden Madobe.

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Fighting was reported in the Alfaras, Boonkaay and Al-Ahmar neighbourhoods. Laftagareen-aligned fighters were seen in parts of the city, and their spokesperson released a recorded video to the media after the clashes began.

A senior commander aligned with Laftagareen said his forces had seized three armed vehicles belonging to troops supporting Madobe’s administration. The claim could not be independently confirmed, and it was not immediately clear whether the fighters had secured sustained control of any neighbourhoods.

Power was cut in parts of Baidoa, and fires were reported in residential areas. Authorities had not released official casualty figures by the time of publication.

The latest confrontation follows a broader power struggle that escalated after federal forces captured Baidoa in March, prompting Laftagareen to resign. Madobe was later elected president of South West State with backing from the federal government.

Continued attacks by Laftagareen and his forces in communities that had previously been stable are putting civilians, humanitarian operations and regional security at risk. The fighting may also pull government troops away from the campaign against Al-Shabaab, giving the armed group an opportunity to exploit political divisions and security vacuums.

Both parties have a responsibility to protect civilians. An immediate ceasefire, followed by political negotiations, is needed to prevent Baidoa from becoming the focal point of a prolonged conflict.

AXADLETM 

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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