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Breaking: Two Killed, Police Officer Among Multiple Injured in Minneapolis Shooting
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Two Killed, Police Officer Among Multiple Injured in Minneapolis Shooting

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed September 3, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 36 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Two dead, police among multiple injured in Minneapolis shooting

A gunman opened fire in Minneapolis, killing two people and injuring several others, including three police officers, authorities said.

The suspect also died, police spokesperson Garrett Parten told reporters at a news conference, though officials had not determined how he was killed.

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One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Mr Parten said. Four others were transported to hospital, where one later died.

Three police officers were among those taken to hospital. Two had been shot and were expected to survive; a hospital spokesperson told AFP they were in “stable condition.”

Police did not disclose a possible motive during the briefing.

Governor Tim Walz urged people to “pray for Minnesota,” while FBI Director Kash Patel said federal agents were responding to the shooting.

City officials are expected to address reporters at a later press conference.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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