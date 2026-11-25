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MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s Council of Ministers last night approved sweeping amendments to the national electoral law and procedures for selecting members of Parliament. Prime Minister Hamza Abdi…

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s Council of Ministers last night approved sweeping amendments to the national electoral law and procedures for selecting members of Parliament. Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, whose term has expired, defended the government’s plan during the session, insisting on the implementation of direct elections in which citizens vote independently of the control and influence of the federal member states.

Explaining the roadmap for the process, Hamza announced that elections would be held before May 2027, in line with the electoral commission’s action plan. He confirmed that the government would accelerate all technical preparations and operate as a caretaker administration throughout the electoral period.

The newly approved decisions completely removed the provision that previously required ministers to resign from their posts before contesting parliamentary seats. The resignation restriction now applies only to civil servants, court judges and members of the security forces.

However, the future of the electoral system continues to face strong opposition and political division. Opposition stakeholders rejected the government’s proposal, accusing the legal framework presented of being politically skewed to specifically benefit President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s JSP party and of opening the door to the manipulation and rigging of results.

Meanwhile, federal government leaders insist they will deliver on the plan to hand citizens the right to vote directly, despite the continued lack of agreement on constitutional amendments and the management of the electoral process.

AXADLETM