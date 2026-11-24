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About 78,000 women and girls were victims of intentional homicide last year, and approximately 60% were killed by an intimate partner or relative, the report found. Its findings…

Estimates from UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime show that the number of women and girls killed by an intimate partner or family member…

More than 47,000 women and girls were killed by relatives worldwide in 2025 — roughly five every hour — with the toll remaining largely unchanged from recent years,…

More than 47,000 women and girls were killed by relatives worldwide in 2025 — roughly five every hour — with the toll remaining largely unchanged from recent years, according to a UN report released today.

Estimates from UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime show that the number of women and girls killed by an intimate partner or family member has ranged between 45,000 and 51,000 annually in recent years.

About 78,000 women and girls were victims of intentional homicide last year, and approximately 60% were killed by an intimate partner or relative, the report found. Its findings were published ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The estimated 47,000 deaths amount to 129 women and girls killed each day. The figures were derived from an analysis of data collected across 122 countries and territories.

The UN highlighted the “urgency of ensuring that the prevention of domestic violence addresses intimate relationships, as well as relationships in wider family structures”.

No region escaped the violence. Africa recorded the highest number of women and girls killed by intimate partners or family members, with an estimated 22,100 deaths.

Asia reported 15,100 victims, followed by the Americas with 7,400, Europe with 2,100 and Oceania with 300.

The report said global homicide rates have declined, but femicide rates have fallen more slowly, especially in the Americas and Europe.

That trend suggests, according to the UN, “that these crimes are deeply rooted in social norms and gender stereotypes,” while also highlighting obstacles that prevent victims and families from securing justice.

Femicide describes the gender-related killing of women and girls. The term extends beyond killings committed by intimate partners or family members and may include certain deaths connected to organised crime, forced labour or human trafficking.

Yet the report said information about femicides committed outside the private sphere remains severely limited, preventing authorities from measuring the phenomenon’s full scale at either the regional or global level.