Egypt Train Crash Kills Seven and Injures More Than 100

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The crash occurred on the railway route linking Cairo with Aswan in southern Egypt, where one train hit the rear of another. The impact derailed one of the…

At least seven people were killed and more than 100 others injured when two passenger trains collided in Egypt’s Giza province, south of Cairo.

At least seven people were killed and more than 100 others injured when two passenger trains collided in Egypt’s Giza province, south of Cairo. The crash occurred on…

At least seven people were killed and more than 100 others injured when two passenger trains collided in Egypt’s Giza province, south of Cairo.

The crash occurred on the railway route linking Cairo with Aswan in southern Egypt, where one train hit the rear of another. The impact derailed one of the trains and overturned several carriages. More than 50 ambulances rushed to the site, while emergency responders and cranes worked to remove the wreckage and reopen the line.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi ordered an investigation into the collision and said anyone found responsible through negligence must be held accountable. Authorities have not yet determined what caused the crash. The government placed hospitals in the area “on heightened alert” as they treated a large influx of patients.