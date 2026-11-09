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Egypt Train Crash Kills Seven and Injures More Than 100

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By Newsroom November 9, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
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Cameroon Train Crash Survivors Still Seek Justice 10 Years Later
Survivors of Cameroon Train Crash Still Seek Justice 10 Years Later

At least seven people were killed and more than 100 others injured when two passenger trains collided in Egypt’s Giza province, south of Cairo.

The crash occurred on the railway route linking Cairo with Aswan in southern Egypt, where one train hit the rear of another. The impact derailed one of the trains and overturned several carriages. More than 50 ambulances rushed to the site, while emergency responders and cranes worked to remove the wreckage and reopen the line.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi ordered an investigation into the collision and said anyone found responsible through negligence must be held accountable. Authorities have not yet determined what caused the crash. The government placed hospitals in the area “on heightened alert” as they treated a large influx of patients.

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